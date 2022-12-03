Home News It’s Santa Season News It’s Santa Season December 2, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Mr. and Mrs. Claus visited Ellerbe for their Hometown Christmas. Mr. and Mrs. Claus visited Ellerbe for their Hometown Christmas. The Mineral Springs Chorus performed at the Tree Lighting Ceremony. ❮ ❯ Mr. and Mrs. Claus visited Ellerbe for their Hometown Christmas. The Mineral Springs Chorus performed at the Tree Lighting Ceremony. Mr. and Mrs. Claus visited Ellerbe for their Hometown Christmas. View Comments Rockingham overcast clouds enter location 3.9 ° C 7.5 ° 1.2 ° 84 % 2.4kmh 100 % Sat 13 ° Sun 11 ° Mon 8 ° Tue 9 ° Wed 12 °