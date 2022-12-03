Mr. and Mrs. Claus visited Ellerbe for their Hometown Christmas.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus visited Ellerbe for their Hometown Christmas.

<p>Mr. and Mrs. Claus visited Ellerbe for their Hometown Christmas.</p>

Mr. and Mrs. Claus visited Ellerbe for their Hometown Christmas.
<p>The Mineral Springs Chorus performed at the Tree Lighting Ceremony.</p>

The Mineral Springs Chorus performed at the Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus visited Ellerbe for their Hometown Christmas.

The Mineral Springs Chorus performed at the Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus visited Ellerbe for their Hometown Christmas.