HAMLET — Hamlet-native John Felder recently received a historic license from the American government to sell electric vehicles to Cuban nationals.

In 1961, the United States imposed a trade embargo against Cuba. The Obama administration began to ease restrictions between the two countries in 2014.

Felder, who has over 40 years of experience in the automotive industry and 25 years as an executive with Chrysler, wanted to engage with what he saw as one of the largest untapped car markets in the world in Cuba.

After envisioning this goal in 2009, it took him seven years to gain his first license. In 2017, Felder’s Premier Automotive Export Ltd., based in Maryland, became the first U.S. car company permitted to ship American-built vehicles to the Cuban embassy. It expired in 2021.

Since then, there have been five Bureau of of Industry and Security licenses issued to Premier Automotive Export – the first under the Obama-Biden Administration, the second under the Trump-Pence Administration and the third, fourth and fifth under the Biden-Harris Administration.

While there is a general policy of denial for exports to Cuba, exceptions include items necessary for the environmental protection of U.S. and international air quality, waters and coastlines.

On Oct. 18 and Nov. 17 of 2022, the Biden-Harris Administration approved two separate export license applications of electric scooters and vehicles to Cuban nationals, after denying a similar application eleven months before.

Previously, he could only sell electric vehicles to the staff at the embassies. Now, he can sell to 11 million Cuban nationals.

“I’m still on cloud nine,” Felder said. “The President gave me the best Christmas present I’ve had in my career. I’m forever grateful.”

The export licenses, which expire in 2026, permits Premier Automotive Export to initially sell 500 Nissan Leaf electric vehicles at a total cost of $19,000,000, and 10,000 electric scooters at a total cost of $65,000,000.

Felder traveled to Cuba last week to deliver an electric scooter and install the first bidirectional charging station in the Caribbean in Cuba. The charging stations will help reduce the number of blackouts that occur frequently in Cuba.

“What I’m doing is helping the Cuban people,” Felder said. “They are the ones that have suffered under the embargo. We’ve been overwhelmed with people calling to see if it’s really true.”

In January, the first electric vehicle will be delivered to Cuba.

“If you really strive to succeed in this country, you can. You have to work for it,” Felder said. “Nothing is given to you. If you work for it in this country, you can do anything that you want to do.”

