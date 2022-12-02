HAMLET — Get it all done in one day. That’s what Richmond Community College is inviting you to do on Dec. 14 with Application_2_Registration Day.

Individuals can come apply, be admitted and registered all in this one day for the 2023 Spring Semester.

“We know this time of year is very busy for everyone, so we want to make the process easy for people to get enrolled and be ready for classes when they start on Jan. 12,” said Director of Career & Transfer Services Patsy Stanley.

Application_2_Registration Day will be held at both campuses in Hamlet and Laurinburg from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Individuals must have sent in advance to RichmondCC or have with them an unopened official high school transcript or equivalent.

“Having that high school transcript or the equivalent is required for getting enrolled in classes, so we encourage everyone to be prepared for this part of the admission process,” Stanley said.

Other documents individuals should be prepared to have on hand include a state issued ID and any documents to prove in-state residency. Those under the age of 24 may need to provide parental documents.

RichmondCC offers day and evening classes and has greatly expanded its online offerings. Nine associate degrees can be completed 100 percent online.

“Traditional, face-to-face classes fill up quickly, which is why we are encouraging people to come to campus on Application_2_Registration Day on Dec. 14 and get enrolled immediately,” Stanley said. “Jan. 12, which is when the spring semester begins, will be here before we know it.”

All of the programs and classes that RichmondCC offers can be found on its website, richmondcc.edu, under Academics. To get a head start on the free application process, applications

can be completed under Admissions. For more information, call Student Services at (910) 410-1700.