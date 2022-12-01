ROCKINGHAM — Local baker Tristen Olive is vying to be the next Greatest Baker featured in Bake from Scratch Magazine and take home $10,000.

His mother, Katrina Hayes (Richmond Senior High Class of 1996) didn’t know about her son’s passion until he created a vision board with a mentor of the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation’s Mentoring Program.

“We ran out to Walmart and got tons of magazines and went to work,” Hayes said.

Tristen, who has autism, put a picture of a chocolate cake on his vision board.

“When Tristen went to a private school, his teachers always said that he liked cooking and baking, but we didn’t take it any further,” Hayes said. “We decided that maybe’s that something we need to try more often.”

Within the last year, Tristen has made a lot of progress in the kitchen, starting with cakes and muffins and moving onto macaroni and cheese and yams for Thanksgiving. Hayes said that her son has experienced anxiety from school, but that cooking “makes him strong.”

Tristen does a lot of cooking with his grandmother, Alexis Pruden, in Hamlet. Tristen cooks about three to four times a week.

“Some of the things that my mother is well known for making, I can’t duplicate it. But Tristen can,” Hayes said. “In some cases, he is better than the original!” she said with a laugh.

As of Thursday, Dec. 1, Tristen is leading a secret vote to become one of five finalists. If he is selected as one of five finalists, a public vote will be available until a winner is selected on Dec. 29.

The Greatest Baker contest supports the Be Positive Foundation for childhood cancer research.

Hayes said she would encourage any parents of children on the spectrum to really tap into their child’s visions and hobbies.

“Give them space to be themselves,” Hayes said. “You will be surprised at how much they can do and achieve.”

Vote for Tristen at https://greatestbaker.com/2022/tristen-olive