ROCKINGHAM — After living in fear for far too long a Rockingham neighborhood will soon see some long-awaited changes.

On Thursday, November 10, 2022, Resident Superior Court Judge Stephan Futrell entered a consent judgment against 104 Middle Street, a problematic residence in Rockingham, N.C. This judgment was the final step in a civil nuisance abatement case brought by the State of North Carolina on behalf of the County of Richmond. Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines “nuisance” activities and provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community.

“For years, people in this community have been negatively impacted due to activities stemming from this property,” said Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Captain Mitchell Watson. “I sincerely appreciate the cooperation from the defendant, as we worked cohesively and efficiently to solve the ongoing issues and restore peace to this neighborhood.”

According to the judgment, the property must be vacated no later than December 1, 2022, and remain vacant. Anyone found on the property, other than those specifically named in the agreement, will be arrested for trespassing. If any part of the order is violated, the defendant may be held in contempt of court and punished with jail time, fines, or both.

Tracy Durant Baker, sole heir to the property and current resident, was named as defendant in the lawsuit. As a result, Baker is permanently barred from maintaining a nuisance at the Middle Street property or anywhere else in North Carolina.

The investigation was a joint effort between members of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and members of NC ALE’s Nuisance Abatement Team. “The nuisance abatement law assist in providing a remedy for problem locations that disproportionately demand law enforcement resources and reduce the quality of life for others,” said Scottie Shoaf, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Nuisance Abatement Team. “Our team enjoyed partnering with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to bring a permanent resolution to this community problem.”