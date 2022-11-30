HAMLET — The University of North Carolina at Wilmington has partnered with Richmond Community College to create a transfer opportunity for students wishing to pursue a bachelor’s degree in social work.

Students who successfully complete an associate degree in Human Services Technology at RichmondCC can apply for admission to UNC Wilmington’s Bachelor of Social Work program. Students who meet the admission requirements will have a seamless, straightforward pathway to completing a bachelor’s degree. They will receive individual advising for the program and what courses are required for degree completion.

All social work courses will be offered online, so students will not have to relocate or commute to Wilmington.

“Students in rural counties do not have a lot of options to earn an undergraduate degree, particularly if they are working professionals,” said Dr. Stacey Kolomer, director of the UNC Wilmington School of Social Work. “At the heart of social work is social justice. We know there are not enough mental health and substance abuse counselors to serve in these rural areas, so the School of Social Work is excited to provide a pipeline to train professionals to meet the needs of their communities.”

The articulation agreement with UNC Wilmington will open doors previously unavailable to community college graduates, creating a direct pipeline to numerous job opportunities in government, social and private settings.

“We are grateful to our partners at UNC Wilmington for creating more opportunities for our students to advance their education and pursue new careers that will directly benefit our communities,” said Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC.

Students who complete the A.A.S. Human Services Technology degree at Richmond Community College and the Bachelor of Social Work degree at UNC Wilmington can easily progress into the Master of Social Work program with advanced standing, thus shortening the length of their time in graduate school.

“Saving our students and their families time and money is key to their success, and this partnership provides those essential elements for growing local talent,” McInnis added.

Those interested in the social work transfer pathway can learn more by visiting RichmondCC’s Career & College Advising Center at the Hamlet or Scotland County Campus or by calling (910) 410-1700.