LAURINBURG — Four people were arrested on drug charges Friday.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was conducted on Grant Street after there were multiple complaints of narcotic sales. The search discovered various narcotics and a stolen firearm.

The four arrested included 43-year-old Monte Lettrell McLean of Grant Street, 24-year-old Quatrell Tramine Brown of Grant Street, 21-year-old Da’Quan McLean of Harrison Street and 25-year-old Taila Flowers of Lumberton were all arrested.

Monte McLean was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiracy to sell and deliver marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. He was given a $100,000 bond.

Brown was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, conspiracy to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $35,000 bond.

Da’Quan McLean was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, conspiracy to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $25,000 bond.

Flowers was charged with maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances and simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substances. She was given an unsecured bond.