ROCKINGHAM — L.J. Bell Elementary has named their A and A/B Honor Roll for the first nine weeks of the 2022-23 academic year.

A Honor Roll is listed under the caption for each photo.

3rd Grade A/B Honor Roll — Vincent Williams, Anna Hoffman, Alayna Lee, Layla Miller, James Bryant, Nicklaus Whitley, Sophia Thomas, Ryleigh Yarbrough, Jesiayonna Shelton, Easton Billingsley, Lillee Faircloth, Travis Hovermarle, Gabriella Williams, Tristen Taylor

4th Grade A/B Honor Roll —Maddox Baucom, Ava Meacham, Cameron Bromley, Derrick Watkins, Layden Chappell, Jashanti McCullough, Elin Gainey, Temperance McGowan, Dylan Council, Abigail Arnette, Soriah Davis, Chase Drumwright, Jayden Scott, Brayden Strickland, Camden Lampley, Yulieth Reyes, Terry Ingram, Kashlin Campbell, TyAria Watkins, Jesus Juarez, Havish Patel

5th Grade A/B Honor Roll — Levi Chavis, Zionnah Ledbetter, Noah Trexler, Andrea JoaquinAndres, Ellie Beck, Sincere Anderson, Levi Callahan, Kenan Cottle, Zachary Piper, Caleb Smith, Brianna Yoteco, Charles Bloomfield, Kamariona Lockhart, Audrey Lockhart, Colt Jenkins, Jamorri Cook, Luna Williams, Aiden Ford, Sarah Culbreth