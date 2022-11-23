ROCKINGHAM — Monroe Avenue has named their A and A/B Honor Roll for the first nine weeks of the 2022-23 academic year.

A Honor Roll is listed in the caption for the photo.

3rd Grade A/B Honor Roll: Jamison Allen, Khaniyah Allred, Kelsy Barrera Gonzalez, Trinity Darnell, LeeAsia Douglas, Elizabeth Loftis, Zionna McRae, Britney Meraz Chirinos, Lashiya Muldrow, Nareyah Robinson, Chloe Summers, Purity Wall, Rylee Whittington

4th Grade A/B Honor Roll: Malaysia Baldwin, DaVarion Douglas, Mickey Freeman, Skyy KellyMartin, Uziel Montes Garcia, Caydi Perez Bautista, Callie Quick, Giyana Reaves, Jayden Soriano Aguilar, Myra Thomas

5th Grade A/B Honor Roll: Isabella Baber, Harmony Bostic, Macy Bowden, Mahayla Branche, Edwin Chaparro, Valerie Donahue, Amani Ellis, Dakari Graham, Evaristo Martinez, Curtis Mosley, Payton Springs, Draylin Thomas, Isabel Thompson