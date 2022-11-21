ROCKINGHAM — A local resident will be preparing a Thanksgiving dinner for the community, with an emphasis on the homeless population, on-duty police and healthcare personnel.

LaVina ‘Peanuts’ Crabtree will be preparing turkey, ham, barbecue, biscuits, chicken and dumplings are just some of the items that will be prepared at the event on 159 Safie Fifth Street on Thanksgiving around 6:00 p.m.. All are welcome to attend, and Peanuts said she will not turn anyone away.

“I’ve got an overabundance of what I need,” Peanuts said. “I know that the holidays can be hard on some people. I’m just trying to share what’s been given to me.”

Peanuts is asking anyone in the community who can to contribute chairs and tables for the event. She’s tentatively expecting about 200 to 250 people for the event, and she’s planning a follow-up event for Christmas.

Previously, Peanuts said she worked at a soup kitchen in Arizona that spurned her desire to hold this event. For more information, Peanuts can be contacted at 910-491-7604.

