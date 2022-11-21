DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Enviva partnered with Pastors Linda and Mordecai Ross of Faith Assembly Church, the Town of Dobbins Heights, and North Carolina Foodbank to give away turkeys and other food goods to members of the local community in a drive-thru event at the Dobbins Heights Community Center.

“We had an excellent turnout,” stated Pastor Linda Ross. “We served over 170 cars and maybe 400 to 500 different people that will be able to have turkey this season. We appreciate Enviva and their staff who came out to support this event. Everything was just wonderful.”

This year’s event marks the fourth consecutive year Faith Assembly, Dobbins Heights and Foodbank have teamed up with Enviva to serve the community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. During the event, volunteers collect information on how many households and individuals are served during the event.

The day before the giveaway, volunteers from Faith Assembly and the Dobbins Heights community prepared goods boxes to complement the turkeys. In total, 175 turkeys were distributed to community members.

Dobbins Heights Mayor Antonio Blue was in attendance, greeting community members and assisting with the day’s activities.

“We would like to thank Enviva for their generous donation,” stated Mayor Blue. “We serviced a lot of people today. It was a great day. Happy Holidays!”

The morning distribution ran smoothly, even with the large number of cars that circled the Dobbins Heights Community Center in a brief span of time. Cars starting lineup a half hour before the announced 11 a.m. start. Special thanks to the Richmond County’s Sheriff’s Department for providing traffic assistance.

“Pastors Ross – Linda and Mordecai – are two of the most positive people you are ever going to meet in your life,” stated Enviva’s Community Relations Manager Chris Brown. “I look forward to this event each year. It is a great opportunity for our Hamlet staff to come out and give back to their community. It’s a good cause, but it’s also a good time.”