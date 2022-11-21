The 26th Annual Farmer’s Day Parade in Ellerbe on Saturday celebrated the rich, agricultural history of Richmond County. Hayley White | Daily Journal

The 26th Annual Farmer’s Day Parade in Ellerbe on Saturday celebrated the rich, agricultural history of Richmond County.

Hayley White | Daily Journal

The 26th Annual Farmer’s Day Parade in Ellerbe on Saturday celebrated the rich, agricultural history of Richmond County.