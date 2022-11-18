Nov. 14

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:07 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Motlow Lane following a report of a suspect not returning a vehicle. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:43 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Battley Dairy Lane following a report of a suspect trespassing. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 2:40 p.m., deputies responded to the woods along Old Laurinburg Road following a report of an individual harassing hunters. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 7:37 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Ellerbe Hatchery Road following a report of threats being communicated. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HOFFMAN — At 7:36 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Will Yates Road following a report of an assault by an individual with active warrants. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office served Quay Sincere Miles.

HAMLET — At 5:56 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Morrow Street to serve a warrant. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office served Phoenix Raindrop Strezze.

Nov. 15

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:17 a.m., deputies responded to John Street following a report of a suspect possessing crack cocaine, marijuana and a firearm. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Charlie James Little Jr.

HAMLET — At 8:54 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Roberta Road following a report of an unknown person stealing a Husqvarna leaf blower, valued at $460. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:09 p.m., deputies responded to Airport Road following a report of a suspect attempting to steal a catalytic converter. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged David Glenn English and Jerry Neal Sweeney.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:05 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Charlie Drive following a report of an unknown suspect stealing a throttle pedal sensor, valued at $110. The case is closed by means other than arrest.