ROCKINGHAM — We Care Food Center, located at Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Church on Airport Road, has been in operation since 1987, but their future is uncertain with a lack of resources supporting the Center.

“We’re struggling,” said Dr. T.R. Harrington, who is pastor at the church and directs the food center. “My overhead is very high right now. We won’t be able to remain open much longer.”

The Center was planned to cease operations on Oct. 1, due to a lack of refrigeration equipment. Thanks to assistance from County Manager Bryan Land, the Center has been able to operate over the past few months, although Harrington doesn’t believe they are sustainable for the long-term.

Harrington said that he has sought support from the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, but hasn’t received any assistance, but “empty promises.” They’ve been limited in their ability to provide meat for a while.

“They don’t want me to close,” said Harrington about his clients. “I know what this place means for the people.”

The Center saw record demand during the pandemic, and with their dwindling resources and manpower, Harrington said they continue to serve clients despite the setbacks. Their weak refrigeration unit is creating higher bills, only adding to their overhead. Their also handicapped by a lack of volunteers, which are primarily senior citizens at the moment.

“It hurts me to see and old person crying because they don’t have any food,” Harrington said.

Harrington said he will continue to look for avenues for funding, but that ideally, there is a future for the We Care Food Center to continue to exist.