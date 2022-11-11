WAGRAM —Scotland County sheriff’s deputies were shot at on Nov. 6 while responding to a car accident.

According to Capt. Randy Dover, deputies responded to Riverton Road just after midnight.

There was no one around the car when deputies arrived and were told the male had walked into the woods. When deputies went in search of him, the suspect began firing at him. The deputy returned fire and no one was injured but the suspect fled.

There is a person of interest but no warrants have been obtained at this time.