ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team executed a search warrant at a residence on Foxfield Road in the Meadow Wood Sun-division on Thursday.

Investigators have been receiving complaints of illegal activity at the residence and identified John Henry Quick, 46, as a suspect.

During the search, investigators located and seized one handgun, methamphetamine, Suboxon, marijuana and products used to package narcotics, according to a press release.

Quick was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute Sch. II and III substances and various other drug trafficking charges.

The suspect was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $30,000 bond.