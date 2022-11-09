The American Academy of Pediatrics says kids 6 to 12 years old need 9 to 12 hours of sleep per day. Even those a little older still need 10 hours, but research shows many children and adolescents are falling short. In fact, over 50% of children and over 70% of teenagers do not get the recommended amount of sleep. Homework, sports, after-school activities, screen time (on computers, TVs, smartphones, and other devices), and hectic family schedules can lead to kids not getting the sleep they need. Teenagers may add demands of a part-time job to the list.

Everyone has an internal clock that influences body temperature, sleep cycles, appetite and hormonal changes. The biological and psychological processes that follow the cycle of this 24-hour internal clock are called circadian rhythms. Puberty changes a teen’s internal clock, delaying the time he or she starts feeling sleepy and awakens. The changing of the clocks back 1 hour that occurred recently may also get your circadian rhythm off and disrupt the natural sleep cycle.

Kids who don’t get enough sleep may rub their eyes and look tired or be cranky, moody, or hyper, and have behavior problems. They may have trouble learning and paying attention in school. According to the Mayo Clinic, a lack of sleep can also contribute to several health problems including an increased risk of accidents, injuries, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes and depression. Tired kids are more likely to self-harm, have suicidal thoughts and make suicide attempts.

If your child isn’t getting enough sleep, there are a few things you can try that might help. For example:

· Stick to a schedule. Encourage your child to keep and maintain a sleep and wake schedule (at least within one hour of the regular time) each day. Sleeping in on the weekends makes it more likely to have trouble falling asleep at night. Plan your sleep and wake times to match the recommended amount of sleep for your age.

· Avoid long naps. A lot of research is out there about the benefits of naps. Short, less than 90-minute naps have been proven to improve mood, focus, and memory. 20–30-minute mid-afternoon naps also have several benefits but if your child has trouble falling asleep at night, napping can worsen the problem.

· Be active. Exercise has been proven to help children fall asleep at night and sleep more deeply. Children should play or be physically active for at least one hour a day.

· Get outside. Regular exposure to sunlight can help keep your child’s internal clock on track. Being in nature has proven to reduce stress, improve mood, and increase self-esteem. All these factors can lead to better sleep.

· Curb the caffeine. Caffeine can interfere with a good night’s sleep. Mayo Clinic staff encourage avoiding caffeine after 3 p.m.

· Avoid heavy eating shortly before bedtime. If your child is hungry, a light snack before bedtime is best.

· Unplug. Put away all screen-based devices a half-hour before bedtime. Youth screen time is linked with delayed bedtimes and less total sleep time. Screen-based light also can increase alertness and decrease sleepiness before bedtime. To prevent the devices from waking up your child in the middle of the night, keep them out of the bedroom.

· Keep it calm. Wind down 30 minutes to an hour before bedtime by taking a warm shower, reading a book or listening to calm music.

Kids Health also states that children and adolescents should avoid using sleeping pills or nonprescription sleep aids unless they are recommended by a doctor. Some sleep medications can be dangerous, and sleep problems often return when medication use stops.

If you have questions or concerns about your child’s sleep, talk with your doctor.

Richmond County 4-H has programs that can increase your child’s activity level and time outdoors as well as reduce screen time. 4-H encourages positive physical and mental health. For more information on these 4-H activities, call Catherine Shelley at 910-417-0258.