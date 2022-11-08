ROCKINGHAM — With one precincts yet to send in their results, all four Republican candidates were elected to the Richmond County Board of Commissioners.

Incumbents Rick Watkins (15.6% of the vote) and Justin Dawkins (14.6% of the vote) will return to the Board, and will be joined by Jason Gainey (14.8%) and Robin Roberts (14.3%).

“I’m extremely humbled by the level of the support and their confidence in me to continue working on the Board,” Watkins said about the results. “I look forward to continuing our success over the next four years.”

Incumbent Tavares Bostic did not retain his position on the Board. Linda Ross and Michael Legrand failed to garner enough votes to get on the Board. Hamlet councilwoman Abbie Covington received 11.2% of the vote, the highest among the vying Democrats, but still fell about 1,300 votes short of Roberts.

Vickie Daniel will return as Clerk of Superior Court with 61.2% of the vote.

“It went very well,” said Director of Elections Shannon Hearne, who succeeded former director Connie Kelly over the summer. “Everybody worked really well together.”

Board of Elections board member Hilda Pemberton said that she noticed a slightly higher voter turnout at the two Mineral Springs voting precincts than previous elections.

One of the Beaver Dam voting precincts was delayed in reporting their results due to a power outage.

Percentages and votes are not exact with one precinct yet to report their votes.

This is a developing story.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.