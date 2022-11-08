Many lined the streets of Downtown Rockingham to participate in the annual Veteran’s Day Parade.

Rev. Charlie Tyler performed Taps at the VFW on Saturday.

Grady Lee Freeman salutes a wreath during the VFW’s Laying of the Wreaths ceremony.

Eddie Nichols salutes the WW1 wreath during the Laying of the Wreaths at the Veteran’s Day Observance Ceremony at the VFW Post 4203 on Saturday.

American Legion National Executive Committeeman David Shore was the guest speaker at the VFW’s event on Saturday.

VFW Post Commander Eddie Dean salutes the Afghanistan wreath.

