ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham Middle School was placed on lockdown on Monday after a student was in possession of a garden machete.

Around 1:15 p.m., a RMS student left campus and returned with the weapon. The school was subsequently placed in lockdown.

That student was detained by the Rockingham Police Department. No students were harmed.

Rockingham police remained on campus until all students were safely dismissed at the normal time.

“As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” shared RCS public information officer Kylie DeWitt in a press release.

Detective Clint Neeley with the RPD declined to share any further information about the incident.