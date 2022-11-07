Executive meeting full of irregularities, dysfunction

WADESBORO — The Anson County Democratic Party’s selection of Sgt. Gerald Cannon to succeed Sheriff Landric Reid has been overturned by the North Carolina Democratic Party.

On Oct. 8, the Anson County Democratic Party gathered at an Executive Committee meeting to vote for the individual that would succeed Sheriff Landric Reid’s unfinished term following his passing. Their selection would become acting Sheriff in December. Following that meeting, a complaint was filed with the NC Democratic Party Council of Review.

The primary petitioner for the grievance was current Sheriff David Howell, who was appointed to fill the unfinished term of Reid on Oct. 4 by the Anson County Board of Commissioners until December. All petitioners were registered Democrats in Anson County. The Council of Review found that the Executive Committee meeting violated some of the processes and rules laid out in the Anson County Democratic Party’s plan of organization.

“I felt that the process that unfolded [at the Executive Committee meeting] was unfair,” said Sheriff Howell. “I hope that every candidate who wishes to be a nominee for Sheriff will be treated fairly.”

According to the grievance that was filed, a uniformed Wadesboro Town Police officer was given a list of names of names by the ACDP to decide which Democrats were allowed into the Oct. 8 Executive meeting.

Howell said that he was told that he would be unable to vote or attend the meeting, in violation of the state plan of the Democratic Party. One petitioner, Gloria Overcash, stated in the grievance that she observed several registered Democrats who were denied entry into the meeting.

Anson County Democratic Party Chairman Dannie Montgomery testified that she did not know the open party provision of the meeting and that she had prepared the list of attendees for the meeting according to the grievance. Montgomery said she requested the police officer because she thought there might be trouble at the meeting, later telling the Anson Record that “aggressive statements” had been made regarding the sheriff selection process.

Proxy voting was allowed at the Executive meeting in writing or by a selected delegate, although those votes were incorrectly gathered in Anson County via text message or an unofficial delegate. Montgomery testified that she prepared proxies and signed them herself on behalf of other persons.

“When you accept proxies at the last minute, there will be confusion,” Montgomery said.

A few of the individuals who were contacted to vote at the meeting by Montgomery were not aware that they were voting for the new Sheriff, and one individual was an unaffiliated voter. There were numerous irregularities regarding the precincts that casted votes, and some were structurally unorganized.

Additionally, notice of the Executive Committee was not given to all committee members at the same time, and that proper email notification was not included in the notice. Members of the Committee that did not receive timely notice of the meeting included Beverly Getzen, Beulah Pratt, Mark Hammond and Gloria Overcash.

By unanimous vote, the Council of Review deemed the grievance valid and ordered that the Oct. 8 meeting of the Anson County Democratic Party was invalid. The selection of Gerald Cannon as Sheriff was voided. The Council of Review also condemned the use of uniformed law enforcement to restrict Democrats from attending meetings.

In conclusion, the Council of Review recommended that the North Carolina State Board of Elections and the Anson County Board of Commissioners allow this democratic process to proceed and that the nominee selected in December will be certified. It was signed by Sybil Grace Mann, chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party Council of Review.

“The most significant tahini that I could hope for is to have more of a diverse engagement in the party,” Montgomery said following the decision by the state to void the selection process. “I think we could only get stronger, and be smarter when you go through situations like that.”

Prior to the states decision, Montgomery told the Anson Record in mid-October that, “We believe that we did what was the best for the community,” adding that over 90 votes were cast from the executive council of the ACDP. Montgomery said that part of the confusion of this situation came from the Democratic Party not meeting since pre-COVID-19.

A cluster meeting of the precincts will be held on Nov. 12 at the Hampton B. Allen Library on Greene Street in Wadesboro from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.. It will verify who is qualified to vote in a recertification process. All registered Democrats are encouraged to attend.

New county officers will be selected at a county convention on Dec. 3. Immediately following that meeting, a County Executive Committee will elect the nominee for Sheriff.

With the Anson County Democratic Party deemed unorganized, North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Dr. Bobbi Richardson has appointed Dannie Montgomery to serve as temporary chair of the Anson County Democratic Party, working with NCDP officials, to coordinate a recertification process.

“We have to move forward, thinking about what is best for the community and not for self-interest,” Montgomery said. “We all matter — Our children, our seniors, our youth. Our goal is always to do what is best for the community.”

It remains unclear if local media will be able to attend any of the upcoming meetings.

