Fun, games and prizes, oh my! — The Partnership is ready for Barn Blast 2023.

The 17th annual Barn Blast will be hosted on Friday, January 27th at 5:30 PM, located at the Lockhart-Taylor Center. Community members may get tickets through our website at www.ansonchildren.org or feel free to call 704-694-4036 to get tickets over the phone.

Since its founding in 1996, more than 6,500 children across Anson County have received Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library books in the mail every month to add to their library. Approximately 50,000 educational resources from the Early Childhood Resource Center have been used by childcare providers, caregivers, and community members.

Because of Barn Blast supporters, the Partnership is now able to offer children a larger space for parents and caregivers to be supported.

Now, the Anson County Partnership for Children is ready to be back in person, offering trainings for parents, families and childcare professionals.

“The success of Barn Blast and the Partnership as a whole is a testament to the determination and love of Anson County,” said Caroline Goins.

Poisson, Poisson, & Bower, LLC and Uwharrie Bank will launch the night as presenting sponsors.

All proceeds benefit the Partnership’s early childhood education programming.

Check out the Partnership’s Facebook page for updates about Barn Blast. For more information on being a 2023 Barn Blast sponsor or getting tickets call 704-694-4036 or visit the Partnership’s website at www.ansonchildren.org.

The Anson County Partnership for Children is a non-profit organization formed in 1996 in response to the North Carolina Smart Start initiative. The Partnership’s mission is “helping to make Anson County a better place to be a child and to raise a child.”