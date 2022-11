ROCKINGHAM — At 1:43 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, two males were shot, one fatally, in the Cookout parking lot on East Broad Avenue.

The two victims were both 18. One of the victims died, according to an incident report.

No one has been charged in the shooting at this time, although Rockingham Police Chief George Gillenwater said that he expects the matter to be concluded in the coming weeks.

The case is currently active.

This is a developing story.