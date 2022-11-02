Did you know that rounding up your spare change is one of the many ways you can support United Way of Richmond County?

Starting November 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022, participating businesses will act customers to round up their purchase total to the next dollar, with the proceeds going to help support United Way’s 13 partnering agencies as parts of its “Round Up!” campaign.

There are currently nine local businesses participating in the effort: FirstHealth Gift Shop – Richmond; Gifts Four All Seasons; Merle Norman; One Stop Vape & Print Shop; Our Southern Roots; Pluz & Plush; Simply Chic Boutique; Studio 3 and The Esthetics Lab and Wax Studio.

The 13 partnering agencies that receive funds from the United Way are: Back Pack Pals; Leak Street Alumni; Richmond County 4-H clubs; Richmond County Schools Exceptional Children; Sandhills Children’s Center; Samaritan Colony; Habitat for Humanity of the N.C. Sandhills; Pee Dee Pregnancy Resource Center; American Red Cross; New Horizons Life and Family Services; Our Daily Bread; Richmond County Rescue Squad; and the Salvation Army.

If you would like more information on how you or your business could participate contact Executive Director Michelle Parrish at 910.997.2173 or [email protected] or visit our website at www.unitedwayrichmondnc.net