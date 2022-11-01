ROCKINGHAM — Patriotism will be on full display throughout Rockingham this Saturday, Nov. 5 in honor of Veterans Day.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4203 will host their annual Veteran’s Day Celebration & Parade in the afternoon, while an Observance Ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Post.

David Shore, American Legion National Executive, will be the guest speaker at the ceremony.

Carlton Hawkins, Commander of American Legion Post 147, will be welcoming the community at the start, while Rev. Charlie Tyler of AmVets Post 316, will provide the benediction. The RSHS JROTC will present the colors and Rev. Darcy Knight will sing the National Anthem. AmVets will also do a 21-gun salute.

The Celebration & Parade will begin at 12:30 in the former Food King parking lot in Downtown Rockingham. There will be be a Kids Zone with food trucks.

At 2:30 p.m., there will be a Veteran’s Jump Team in the Hudson Brothers parking lot.

The jump will be followed by an opening ceremony on the old courthouse steps, followed by a parade.

The Safety Committee Band will perform in the former Food King parking lot at 3:30 p.m.

A Veteran’s art display exhibit will be at Arts Richmond all day on Saturday.

