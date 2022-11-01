ROCKINGHAMN — A large church bell was stolen from Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church.

The incident took place sometime between the hours of Sunday, Oct. 30 after 7:30 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 31, before 11:00 a.m.

Brick housing around the bell was also destroyed. The church is located at the corner of Mizpah Road and Sandhill Road.

Sheriff Mark Gulledge is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible. If you were in the area or saw any suspicious activity, please contact the Sheriff’s Office or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.