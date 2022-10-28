All listed offenses took place within the city limits of Rockingham.

Oct. 20

At 12:34 p.m., police responded to the Goodwill parking lot following a report of a suspect driving while impaired and possessing cocaine. The Rockingham Police Department charged Susan Johnson.

Oct. 21

At 12:19 p.m., police responded to Timber Ridge Apartments on Steele Street following a report of a suspect causing $855 in damage to a car window, and breaking an apartment window, valued at $400. The case is closed by exception.

At 8:47 p.m., police responded to a residence on Leak Street following a report of a domestic assault. The Rockingham Police Department charged Fred Jasper McDonald III and Chavonya Dargan.

At 11:32 p.m., police responded to a residence on South Long Drive following a report of a suspect stabbing a victim. The Rockingham Police Department charged Darcel Yvette Little.

Oct. 23

At 5:40 p.m., police responded to Dunham’s Sports on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing various ammunition. The case is active.

At 5:33 p.m., police responded to Great Falls Circle following a report of a suspect damaging a vehicle. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Oct. 24

At 1:18 p.m., police responded to a residence on Steele Street following a report of a suspect stealing a Uhaul car dolly, valued at $800. two tool kits, valued at $300, and a Samsung 42 inch TV, valued at $50. The case is active.

At 10:13 a.m., police responded to Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle. The case is inactive.

Oct. 26

At 12:01 p.m., police responded to Truist on South Lee Street following a report of a suspect stealing $10,000 from a victim’s account and $9,207 from checks. The case is active.

At 9:06 a.m., police responded to the Dollar General on South US 1 HWY following a report of five stolen propane tanks, valued at $21.25. The case is active.

At 11:39 a.m., police responded to Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect using a victim’s debit card to obtain money. The case is active.

At 8:36 a.m., police responded to O’Reilly Auto Parts on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect causing $1,500 in damage. The case is inactive.

Oct. 27

At 9:32 a.m., police responded to a residence on Roberdel Road following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s diamond ring, valued at $4,000. The case is inactive.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.