ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Daily Journal asked each candidate for the Board of Commissioners, Clerk of Superior Court and Sheriff the following five questions.

Why should voters choose you for this position? What experience do you have that is relevant to the position that you are seeking? What are three issues that you would focus on if elected? What is your vision for Richmond County 30 years from now? What is your favorite thing about Richmond County?

Election Day will be on Nov. 8. The candidates are listed in alphabetical order by last name and grouped by the office they’re running for.

Richmond County Board of Commissioners

Name: Tavares Bostic (D)

Occupation: Owner of a geriatric psychiatry practice

Held Office Previously?: Yes

1. My hope is that I’m reelected because I’ve proven to be a man of my word. Prior to 2018, I asked folks around the county what were some areas of concern. Overwhelmingly, they pointed to a few specific areas: Jobs, budget, a better relationship with government and public safety. In my first term we have added 500+ jobs. reduced county debt by 10M, received 45M in grant funding, added 30% to local teacher supplements over the past 3 years and added over 400k to public safety.

2. I hold degrees from NC A&T State University and The University of Pittsburgh. I currently own and operate a geriatric psychiatry practice and run a non-profit for young males ages 12-18. I have received county commissioner training from the UNC School of Government in Chapel Hill. My combination of education, business and community activism experience fully prepares me to marry my skillset with commissioners to push Richmond County in a healthy direction to thrive. I am currently at the end of my first term as county commissioner and seeking re-election.

3. The county has been able to achieve big wins in the last 4 years — I want to continue focusing on economic development, public safety and strengthening the relationship between government and its citizens. We were fortunate to be able to usher in 500+ jobs, but we have to continue focusing on putting our citizens in the best position to accept them. That means continued partnership with RCC and programs for individuals struggling to pass necessary screenings. It is absolutely vital that we create relationships with the people who elected us in order to push Richmond County forward.

4. 30 years ago, Richmond County was busting at the seams with entertainment, restaurants, movie theaters and big industry. My vision is for RCO to return to the powerhouse I know we are. To be a shining star in technology, industry, entertainment and medicine! In 30 years, I envision families from all over choosing RCO as home. Where our kids can graduate college and are excited to offer their talents to our county.

5. My favorite thing about Richmond County is the collection of people we have. We are a melting pot of personalities, cultures, ideas and stories. I love how we’re able to put our differences aside and help each other through hard times like Covid-19, or our ability to console each other after the passing of a valued family member like Sheriff Clem. My favorite thing is watching young people open businesses and the excitement of having a ribbon cutting.

Name: Abbie Covington (D)

Occupation: Former teacher at RCC/Mayor and councilmember in Hamlet

Held Office Previously?: Yes

Fun Fact: I love camping, I am an avid fisherman, and I love to ride in hot air balloons.

1. I have an excellent understanding of governmental finance as it relates to taxes on our citizens. Our tax rate of 83 cents plus an additional fire tax of either 9 or 10 cents results in an effective rate of 92 or 93 cents per $100 on most people in Richmond County, which is higher than 97 out of 100 counties in North Carolina. I will work hard to make sure that we achieve a balance between what we pay as taxpayers and the benefits that we receive as citizens.

2. I have educational background in accounting, finance, and management. I taught at Richmond Community College, served as chairman of the Accounting Department, and as chairman of the Business Division. I have served as a member of many organizations throughout Richmond County, and I have many years of experience as a member of the Hamlet City Council and as Mayor, during which time I learned how to prepare and manage governmental budgets, and how to prepare for the present and plan for the future always maintaining our financial boundaries.

3. My first focus would be transparency in all the work that is handled by our county commission, creating an environment of trust and cooperation throughout our community. The second issue that I would focus on is to stabilize the critical issues caused for many of our towns by the thoughtless sales tax distribution change, hopefully enabling these towns to be put back in a position to plan for their community’s future without fear of bankruptcy. The third issue would be working to create a better quality of life for everyone in Richmond County, through good schools, good jobs, good recreational opportunities for ALL of our young people.

4. Richmond County now stands at a crossroad. We can continue to do business as we have done for years, or we can take this opportunity to make a change, and take a realistic look at what our issues really are, and what we must do to fix them, no matter how tough the job is. Richmond County is filled, for the most part, with good, hard-working people who want to have a good place to work, raise their families, educate their children, and eventually retire. I want to work to make sure that each decision that is made will underwrite that kind of community for all of us.

5. My favorite thing about Richmond County is that I call it my home. My grandparents chose this community as the place that they wanted to start their family and their business, Hamlet Coca-Cola Bottling. It was a good choice for them, and it was a good choice for my parents, me, my two children, and my two wonderful granddaughters. I have a very vested interest in the future of this county, and I will work hard to insure a bright future filled with opportunity for everyone.

Name: Justin Dawkins (R)

Occupation: Director of Operations, Marley Engineered Products

Held Office Previously?: Yes

Fun Fact: I am an avid outdoorsman and enjoy all the natural resources that Richmond County offers. I love hunting, fishing, hiking, kayaking, sport clays at Dewitt’s, and long-range shooting at Coleman’s Creek.

1. When I was appointed County Commissioner in 2020, I prioritized improving relationships between the county and municipalities. In my tenure, we have moved past the need for attorneys to communicate between the county and municipalities, ensured that an agreed-upon amount has been contributed to municipalities to ensure their solvency, and held three quarterly meetings between the county and municipal governments. I coordinated these meetings to begin framing communication and a holistic strategy for Richmond County. I will continue to be an active leader in developing a holistic approach that ensures fiscal responsibility, economic development, and quality-of-life improvements for all of Richmond County.

2. My career has been focused on cultural development, turnarounds, and strategy development in manufacturing operations which has helped me hone my skills to coordinate, connect, and collaborate, as well as having a solid understanding of what it takes to influence industry to want to be a part of Richmond County. My experience on the board has taught me an incredible amount, from the intricacies of the budget process to the limitations of local government. I also serve on the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the Lumber River Council of Governments Workforce Development Board, the North Carolina Chamber Environmental Policy Committee, and the Richmond County Special Olympics Committee.

3. I will continue building partnerships between our county and municipal governments to gain alignment and focus on effective long-term planning, drive quality-of-life improvements for the citizens of Richmond County, especially regarding the elderly, and continue the recent success we’ve had with industrial expansion. Ensuring that all youth have access to parks and recreation and building on our successful programs is paramount to me. Aging services, senior activities, food insecurity, and simply not forgetting about our elderly are essential services we must continue improving and putting at the forefront of our community

4. I would love to see Richmond County, as a whole, be a community, or better said, all of us be Raiders, supporting the same direction, goals, and, most of all, each other. Leadership and accountability will drive growth and prosperity for our county instead of stagnation and separation. Tactically, I want to see our median income increase through industrial and commercial expansion and our property tax rate reduced while our services and quality of life improve.

5. My favorite thing about Richmond County is the people. The community aspect and support network from family, friends and good neighbors make life much more meaningful, and it stands tall in our county. This is why I am passionate about instilling collaboration and community in a holistic strategy for our county.

Name: Jason Gainey (R)

Occupation:

Held Office Previously?: No

Fun Fact: I have worked with several students in Richmond County who have now gone on to college to be pilots

1. A voter should consider me first and foremost, because I am willing to listen to all sides of an issue before making business decisions on their behalf. I’m also willing to change my mind on business matters and admit when I’m wrong. I’ve started 3 successful businesses from aviation to healthcare to print-publication. Additionally, I have extensive experience using grant funding to update our local airport and make it into a highly successful and updated platform for our community’s industrial development.

2. I believe I have the most unique background of any candidate. For the past 25 years, I have continuously worked in both the entrepreneurial world and the non-profit world. I understand the close relationship between the economic impact of small business and the strong social impact of local churches and other 501-C3 organizations that build strong families and therefore, strong communities. We have to work together to better our community.

3. a. Children in Foster Care b. Small Business Development in our entire county. c. Assisting the fine people in Hamlet fix the dirty water issue so that residents can drink clean water and have enough water so that Industries will stop being turned away.

4. I want to have the foresight similar to what GR Kindley had 30 years ago and know that we need to purposefully set aside funds for infrastructure, better roads, continuously invest in water and other infrastructure now so that we can grow. I want every child in our county to graduate from high-school with a trade school certificate so they can start out of the gate working a good job in our community. We should view every high-school graduate as our biggest resource of job development and therefore invest to have them trained so they can make money working in areas that our local economy needs.

5. Raider football! My son plays for the JV team and I think Coach Till has an amazing program. We love our community and our local school system; my blood has been green and gold since birth!

Name: Michael Legrand (D)

Occupation: Pastor, business owner

Held Office Previously?: No

1. I see the current state of Richmond County and understand that we’re at a pivotal point for opportunity. I would reach out to leaders in surrounding counties to help bring major industries to this region. We must reach across county lines gain economic growth and success. In Chatham County, they worked with their surrounding counties to help bring an electric car plant to the area. They will produce 33,000 good paying jobs over the next ten years, and Richmond County can do something similar.

2. If elected, I will draw from my experiences small business owner, a father, a minister, and a native citizen of Richmond County to make a difference. As a small business owner, I have gained experience with budgeting, administrative duties, and making decisions that lead to economic growth and stability. As a father, I want to contribute to an education system that not only works for my children, but all children in Richmond County. I will promote a STEM education for our young people to ensure that our next generation is globally competitive. Through my experience as a minister, I have developed relationships with people from all walks of life and made myself accessible to the public.

3. I would like to see Richmond County become a member of North Carolina Southeast regional partnership and Carolina CORE. North Carolina Southeast is a public and private partnership that markets the southeast region to encourage economic growth. I also would like to bridge the gap between the County and the municipalities — If we’re going to move Richmond County forward, we have to work together as a collective group sharing the same vision and working to achieve the common goal. Public safety is important to me. Every family deserves to rear their family in a safe environment. We have to have open communication with law enforcement to ensure that we’re working together for the safety of our communities.

4. We live in an ever changing world. My desire is that Richmond County will keep pace with growth and technology to ensure that the citizens of Richmond County will not be left behind. It all hinges on the current decisions we make for Richmond County. We have to position Richmond County to succeed in every area.

5. I like the family atmosphere that comes from living in a small town. It’s a place where we look out for each other in the time of need.

Name: Robin Roberts (R)

Occupation: General Manager, Hudson Brothers Deli

Held Office Previously?: No

Fun Fact: I’ve been to over 3,000 concerts and I’m called the Musical Mom.

1. I have been a very active part in many different ways giving back to the community. If elected, I intend to do what I have always done for Richmond County.

2. I am currently the President of the Downtown Corporation, President of the VFW Auxiliary Post 4203, and the Vice President of NCVFW District 9. I have been a board of director the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce, Arts Council, Hospice planning boards and received Volunteer of the Year for the state of NC in 2018.

3. I would focus on our children’s future with a sports complex. I would continue to help our veterans any way we can. I would like to see something happen with the vacant Hamlet Hospital, maybe a VA hospital or a drug treatment facility, both much needed.

4. In 30 years, I hope that Richmond County is a thriving community for my grandchildren and every citizen of Richmond County.

5. My favorite thing about Richmond County is the people. I am a people person, not a politician, and I just want to make our county a better place for everyone.

Name: Linda Ross (D)

Occupation: Pastor

Held Office Previously:? No

Fun Fact: I love to teach.

1. I am a woman of integrity, equity and transparency, able to demonstrate a consistence level of administrative competence and maintain complete confidentiality. By the grace of God, I can analyze problems, with the evidence of specific accomplishments. This position will need a person that is able to excel in interpersonal communication skills, which, will create an intellectual atmosphere producing the stimulation and interchange of ideas. Able to make good judgment in making financial decisions and giving careful attention to cost implications of decisions.

2. Worked 30 years with the Department of Corrections. Promoted through ranks from Correctional Officer to Correctional Lieutenant. Lateral Transfer to Classification Coordinator, this position allowed me to work as manager, director and planner. Exercising sound judgment on behalf of others. I am teachable, which gives me the ability to clearly understand purpose, objectives practices and procedures of the county. Presently, a pastor for 23 years. In this capacity, I approve budgets, oversee spending and apply effective, and sound management principles, and am able to articulate short and long-term goals.

3. Senior Citizens – provide food vouchers (milk, eggs, cheese, vegetables, juice, fruit and meats) a supplement for senior and disable individuals who are receiving $15 or less a month in food stamps. Presently there are 345 Aging Grants and Grants for Senior Citizens to help in geriatric care. Children – the schools and community services that will support programs that deal with conflict resolution; to stop bullying in schools and educate and strengthen to eliminate racism and bias in local communities. Bullying starts many times in the 3rd grade but if not educated will continue until a life is destroyed. Affordable – Housing and Community Housing. Innovative programs and projects (including HUD programs) designed to improve and enhance the social welfare of Richmond County residents, which include our Veteran’s homes and home improvement.

4. That Richmond County will be a model for other counties based on the ability for projects to benefit our local communities and address community needs and challenges. Creative and innovative projects as priority that increase representation and inclusion in class, race, age, gender, religion and ability. My Granddaughter will be 35 and she will be able to say the Conflict Resolution program, to stop bullying in the school is successful because she was taught interpersonal communication skills started in the lower grades through High School, and how to recognize and deal with those that wanted to prey on certain students.

5. The vastness of this County. You can get away from the hustle and bustle and never leave the County Line. There are beautiful places in Richmond County, The Grassy Island area is a perfect example. I need a favorite get-a-way place that will allow me to visit, mediate and enjoy the beautiful scenery and Richmond County offers such a place.

Name: Rick Watkins (R)

Occupation: Educator

Held Office Previously?: Yes

Fun Fact: I was Michael Jordan’s high school baseball coach.

1. It has been my honor to serve as a County Commissioner for the past 3 plus years. During that time, we have added approximately 500 new jobs to our county, secured 45 million dollars in grant funds for economic development, reduced our debt by over 10 million dollars, provided funds to raise local teacher supplements, added state of the art facilities for Richmond Community College, supported law enforcement and public safety while continuing to build the infrastructure that will promote our growth. I am excited about the future of my home county and hope to continue working to build a legacy of prosperity for our citizens.

2. As an educator for the past 42 years, I have worked to make our community better. From Coach to Principal, Executive Level Leader and Professor, my work has spanned K-12 and the university system. I currently own a consulting firm working with school districts around the country with a focus on human resource management and finance. As an incumbent Commissioner, I have completed training at UNC for governmental officials, attended 100 percent of our meetings and researched a variety of topics as related to the work of the Board of Commissioners in Richmond County and across our state and nation.

3. I would like to continue working to build on the success of our long-term strategic plan. Our current plan includes a focus on, Economic Development, Education, and Infrastructure. In addition, I will work to reduce the tax rate for all Richmond County citizens to spur economic growth and prosperity.

4. My vision is that Richmond County would be a vibrant, caring, and safe community offering economic and educational opportunity for all citizens while fostering a shared sense of pride among residents.

5. Very simply, the people! From childhood to present my family, friends and mentors have all resided in Richmond County. I was born here, baptized here, married here, raised my family here and will be buried here. Richmond County is truly my home!

Richmond County Clerk of Court

Name: Ashley Brower (R)

Occupation: Probation/parole officer with NCDPS

Previously held office?: No

Fun Fact: I have a thirst for knowledge and a desire to understand the world better, I Google so much I’m asked to prove that I am a human by Google several times per month.

1. Change — It is sometimes necessary to accomplish a goal. When I started this process it was to serve the citizens of Richmond County. as I have done for past 14 years as a probation officer. My heart is always going to be for the citizens of Richmond Co and I am always going to put the people ahead of a party, a group of people, and myself.

2. The clerk’s office encompasses criminal, civil, estates, juvenile, bookkeeping, and probate matters, to name a few. I have worked the past 14 years in Probation/Parole for the NC Department of Public Safety. Prior to that I worked in Mental Health for 6 years and dealt with involuntary commitments and other civil matters. My outside experiences working will continue to benefit me within the clerk’s office if elected.

3. Firstly, diversity. The clerk’s office is limited currently in its diversity. As someone who thrives in a diverse environment, I will always advocate for diversity. Not only with race, but also gender, as there has never been a male to work in the clerk’s office to my knowledge. My 2nd and 3rd issues would be technology and education. I want to be an advocate with the Administrative Office of the Courts to increase technology used within the court system. Finally, I would like to see an internship program with RCC and UNCP to encourage further education in RCO.

4. I want to leave Richmond County better than I found it. As a parent and grandparent, I want my children to say that their mother worked hard, loved hard, and cared for people put other ahead of herself and left Richmond County a great place to live, work, and play. If everyone does their part and put others needs ahead of their own, Richmond County will be a great place to live and grow a family.

5. My family. Although my husband, Leottis’s family have moved back to their Moore County homes, he and I have grown a family here and my parents and many of my extended family is here. They, along with my friends and current and past co-workers are here and they are what make Richmond County great to me. Also, the many new people during this journey I have met, it has truly been a wonderful experience.

Name: Vickie Daniel (D)

Occupation: Clerk of Superior Court

Previously held office?: Yes

Fun Fact: My husband, John, and I enjoy taking our previous Yorkie, Little Girl Bella, to PetSmart for an evening of shopping.

1. & 2. I began working in the Richmond County Clerk of Superior Court’s Office on January 9, 1984. As your Clerk of Court, I have over 38 years of experience in this office. How can I summarize over 38 years of experience in a few words other than I have worked in many capacities throughout the Clerk’s office? I have been your Clerk of Court since 2013. I am very qualified and I have the knowledge and skills that over 38 years have brought me. I have a love and passion for my job and have always been dedicated to the citizens of Richmond County.

3. Continued training for me and my staff on the new technology that we are transitioning too.

4. The continuation of economic growth that we have been experiencing.

5. The closeness of communities as well as the love and kindness of the people.

Sheriff

Name: Mark Gulledge (D)

Occupation: Sheriff of Richmond County

Previously held office?: Yes

1. I believe that actions speak louder than words, and over the last 14 months of me being appointed Sheriff, I have listened to the needs of the citizens in the different communities, and I have taken the appropriate measures to address the needs of our citizens, this will continue during my tenure as Sheriff.

2. I have worked at the sheriff’s office since June of 1999, during which time I have worked in different roles throughout the agency and it has afforded me the knowledge it takes to run a sheriff’s office, to include a Detention Center, Judicial Center and the day-to-day operations required of a sheriff’s office by State and Federal statues and the needs of our county.

3. Continue to train & hire the most highly qualified and trained deputies & detention officers, continue to develop more community outreach programs between my agency and the community and continue to build on things we already have in place that have proved to be successful, such as our newly formed Civil Team and our Community Impact Team.

4. My hopes and prayers are that we accomplish this a lot sooner than 30 years, but for Richmond County to have the lowest crime rate in the State of North Carolina and to be a safe place for my child and grandchildren to live and work.

5. There are so many things I could list, but I’d have to say one thing that stands out more than others is how this community rallies around one another during a time of tragedy and or need. I have seen this so many times throughout the years, when a person or family is in a time of need, their neighbors step up and help in so many ways.