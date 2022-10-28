HOFFMAN — A Southern Pines man has been arrested for shooting at a man sitting in his yard at a picnic table on Hailey Ames Street in Hoffman.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, deputies arrived to the scene, where the victim states that he had been hit one time in the shoulder.

A deputy was flagged down by a witness who stated that a black male had just ran out of a residence on Knight Street.

The suspect was identified as Kamarean Semja Hancock, 18. An investigation revealed that he was involved in the shooting and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

Hancock was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $100,000.

