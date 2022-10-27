ROCKINGHAM — A man was killed by a gunshot Wednesday afternoon on Billy Covington Road.

The victim has been identified as Arthur Thomas Nichols, 48, of Rockingham, according to a press release.

At 10:20 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence on Billy Covington Road and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound on a porch.

Nichols was treated by EMS but was unable to revived.

Anyone who was in that area around the time of the shooting is asked to call the Richmond County Crime Stoppers or the Sheriff’s Office at 910-895-3232.