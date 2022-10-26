The construction required the application of the square and sheer lashing along with the clove and timber hitches.

Scouts and leaders of Boy Scout Troop 420 sponsored by the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church headed to the sandhills of Scotland County for the first camping weekend of their fall program. Scouts built the longest and highest monkey bridge ever attempted over a ravine surrounded by long leaf pines. The bridge stretched over 75 feet and was about 25 feet above ground. The construction required the application of the square and sheer lashing along with the clove and timber hitches. Scouts enjoyed learning to balance as they walked across the one-inch walking rope. Fun was had by all who attempted the challenge.

During the day, scouts also participated in advanced first aid for assisting with compound broken arms and legs along with the proper use of splints, direct pressure and the application of a tourniquet to stop arterial bleeding.

At the troop meeting before the camping trip, Scouts planned their meals. They cooked their meals over a wood fire with the assistance of Dutch ovens. The evening highlight was a campfire where scouts gave skits, presented riddles and song. Prior to heading home Sunday, the troop held a worship service beside a beautiful pond and listened in a program discussing the risk and damage of vaping. Scouts camped by patrol using the patrol method where the group of Scouts were lead by older Scouts throughout the weekend. The beautiful weather allowed for a perfect weekend in the woods.

Boy Scout troop is currently seeking boys in grades 6th through 8th grades to enjoy the many adventures of Scouting. Those interested can contact David Harling at [email protected] .