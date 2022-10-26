As of last week, most of North Carolina experienced enough cool weather for our warm season pastures to go into dormancy. This means pastures with perennial grasses like Bermudagrass or Bahiagrass will produce little to no forage until late April or May so it’s time to pull out the hay rings, hay huts, and corner feeders! Livestock owners who have the luxury to stack hay to the rafters of their barn will probably have enough to get through winter but those who cannot store large amounts could be hard-pressed to find a decent supply come February. Some hay producers scaled back on their fertility due to the ballooning cost of fertilizer and diesel fuel. Less fertilizer means lower overall hay yield so there is potential for a limited supply. The best way to curb our reliance on hay is to overseed our pastures with winter annuals. These are forage species that are planted in the fall (ideally September through October) to help compensate for the winter slump that we experience with Bermuda and Bahiagrass pastures. Winter annuals are a one-shot deal which means come May and June they mature and die. When planning a winter annual overseed, there are a few things to take into consideration before pulling the trigger.

Species Selection:

There are several types of forage species on the market so it’s good select the ones that fit both the livestock and livestock owner’s needs. Make sure the species you select is frost/cold tolerant. Grasses such as ryegrass, cereal rye, triticale, and winter oats are some of the most commonly winter annual grasses utilized for pastures. We can also incorporate some annual legumes such as crimson clover.

Site preparation:

Ideally, we always recommend soil sampling your pastures before planting any type of forage. The reports from the soil analysis give us a fertilizer and liming recommendation to bring essential nutrients and soil pH up to acceptable levels. Considering we are on the later end of the planting window for winter annuals and soil testing is a 2-3 week turn around, I would recommend using a previous report if there was one taken within the last three years and work with your County Extension Agent to come up with a fertility plan “prescription”. A winter overseed will need some form of starter fertilizer in the fall and then more in early spring as growth increases with warmer temperatures. Splitting fertilizer applications allows the forage to utilize nutrients more efficiently which leads to thick, lush stands for your horse to graze. Alternative fertilizer sources such as poultry litter and manure are inexpensive compared to commercial fertilizer but harder to handle and apply without proper equipment.

Establishment:

To establish any winter annual forage in warm season pastures, we need to get any excess bermudagrass or bahiagrass growth out of the way. The best way to do this is through mowing or grazing down grass down to two inches. Again, since time is of the essence, a mower is going to be quicker than a grazing animal. After pastures are clipped/grazed down, it’s time to plant your seed.

There are generally two methods for planting. First is using a no-till grain drill. Although this is the best method to overseed your pasture, no-till drills require some horsepower and must be

pulled by a tractor. Several County Soil and Water District offices rent no-till drills for a reasonable fee. If you do not have access to a large tractor or no-till drill, the next option is broadcasting with a spreader followed by dragging with a chain harrow or piece of chain-link fence with weights. This will help work the seed closer to the soil and increase germination.

For cereal rye, oats, or triticale the recommended seeding rate is 100-120 pounds per acre and for annual ryegrass you should plant 20-30 pounds per acre. To minimize any issues with bloat, clovers should only be planted as a companion with our grasses at 10-15 pounds per acre. If you are broadcasting, we recommend planting the high rate to increase your chances of establishing a good stand. If mixing two or more species, reduce the seeding rate of each by 50 percent. For example, if you want to plant oats and rye together, plant 50-60 pounds of each.

Grazing Management:

Depending on weather conditions, winter annual overseeded in pastures can be slow to establish. Generally, rye, oats and triticale are not ready to graze until February. Ryegrass develops much slower and is usually not ready to graze until mid-March. Start grazing when plants reach 6 to 8 inches and stop grazing before plants reach 3 inches to keep from damaging stands! Winter annuals benefit from rotational grazing systems. Dividing pastures into smaller paddocks and rotationally grazing allows your forage to rest and recover before the animal returns. This increases forage utilization and lowers the chances of overgrazing.

Overseeding bermudagrass pastures with winter annuals can help compensate for the winter slump in forage production and provide your animal with nutritious feed in the spring.

If you are planning to overseed your pastures for spring grazing, the window is closing quickly!

If you have any questions about pasture management please contact the Richmond County Extension office at 910-997-8255. Visit our website at Richmond.ces.ncsu.edu and follow us on Facebook.