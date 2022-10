The 40th Annual Seaboard Festival returns on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Live music will be performed on Main Street by Jonathan Robinson Music, The Sand Band and The Special Occasions Band. In addition to a wide assortment of craft, commercial and food vendors, there will be a car show, costume contest, conductor’s call, kids zone and performances from local dance groups. Thousands flock to downtown Hamlet each year for the event.