Oct. 5

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:21 p.m., police responded to Rush Street following a report of a suspect shooting at a victim’s vehicle. The case is active.

Oct. 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:59 a.m., police responded to Ledbetter Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a victim’s vehicle and stealing a Hi-Sense Roku TV, valued at $400, and a Xbox system, valued at $400. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:42 p.m., police responded to an abandoned structure on 2nd Avenue Pee Dee Avenue following a report of a suspect breaking in and stealing a Craftsman leaf blower, a metal stove, a water heater and assorted items. The case is active.

Oct. 12

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:07 p.m., police responded to East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a catalytic converter, valued at $400. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:02 p.m., police responded to Hayden Constructions on Fayetteville Road following a report of two stolen catalytic converters, valued at $200. The case is inactive.

Oct. 13

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:24 a.m., police responded to a residence on Cauthen Drive following a report of a shattered window pane, valued at $150. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:03 a.m.. police responded to residence on Shannon Drive following a report of a suspect breaking into a car and stealing $135 in cash, a pink taser, valued at $25, and a Social Security card. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:55 p.m., police responded to Tractor Supply on Rockingham Road following a report of a suspect stealing property. The case is inactive.

Oct. 14

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:49 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Morrow Street following a report of a suspect entering into a victim’s home. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:51 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Smith Street following a report of a busted window, valued at $400. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:32 p.m., police responded to a residence on Shaw Street following a report stolen four wheeler. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:27 a.m., police responded to Perdue Farms Inc. following a report of an unknown suspect stealing a .40 caliber Beretta handgun, valued at $480. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:23 p.m., police responded to Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect trespassing and assaulting an officer. The Rockingham Police Department charged an unknown individual.

Oct. 15

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:27 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Airport Road following a report of a damaged HVAC natural gas line, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:42 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Vertis Covington Road following a report of a suspect stealing five Genie security cameras, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Oct. 16

HAMLET — At 5:02 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Green Street following a report of a suspect damaging a victim’s briefcase, valued at $20, and stealing $80 in cash. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:14 p.m., police responded to Dollar General on East Broad Avenue following a report of a stolen Chevrolet Trail Blazer, valued at $2,500. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:46 a.m., police responded to a residence on Woodland Road following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle and stealing a Ruger handgun, valued at $250. The case is active.

Oct. 17

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:03 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Trent Street following a report of a dog killing four kittens. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:07 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Winsor Drive following a report an individual with Xanax pills with intent to sell. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Nashton Ryan Kranz.

Oct. 18

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:59 p.m., police responded to a residence at Fountain Pointe Apartments on Clemmer Road following a report of a suspect removing $175 in cash from a victim’s account. The case is active.

Oct. 19

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:21 a.m., police responded to Hudson Brother’s Deli on Lee Street following a report of a suspect slashing a victim’s tires. The Rockingham Police Department charged Curtis Daniel Hicks.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.