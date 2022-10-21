LAURINBURG — On Thursday, Nov. 17, Northview Harvest Ministries will once again play host to Scotland Regional Hospice’s annual Candlelight Memorial Service. For the past two years, the ceremony was provided virtually only due to COVID-19 safety protocols. The service will return to its in-person format this year, but a live streaming option will still be provided.

In past years, hundreds of guests have filed into the church for the opportunity to celebrate and remember the lives of loved ones, friends, and acquaintances that have passed away during the last year.

“We welcome everyone to join us,” said Tanya Williams, director of family services for Scotland Regional Hospice. “This is not a service just for families and friends of hospice patients. We want anyone in the community who has suffered a loss over the last year to join us in remembrance of their loved one.”

For those who are unable to attend or who prefer to view the service virtually, Scotland Regional Hospice will provide viewing instructions on their website and Facebook page in the days leading up to the service.

“We are excited to get back into the church this year,” said Deon Cranford, director of public relations for Scotland Regional Hospice. “Due to the overwhelming popularity of the virtual services over last two years, we feel that the need is there to continue to provide it. We had families from several states that were able to take part in the memorial and many who were unavailable during the live stream could watch it later.”

This year’s message will be provided by Rev. Darrel “BJ” Gibson of Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church in Wagram. The service will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will include with the lighting of the candles. The names of Scotland Regional Hospice’s patients will be read and their families will have the opportunity to light a candle in their memory. After each name is read, there will be an opportunity for anyone from the community to light a candle in memory of a loved one.

Hospice volunteers will close out the evening by welcoming everyone into the fellowship hall where hospice staff and guests will be treated to cakes, coffee, punch, and other goodies. This provides families the opportunity to be reunited with CNAs, nurses, social workers, and other hospice staff and volunteers who provided care to their loved ones.

Northview Harvest Ministries is located at 17760 Log Cabin Road in Laurinburg (just off of Hwy. 401 between Laurinburg and Wagram). The service will begin at 7 p.m. with special music beginning at 6:30pm. With nearly 350 people attending annually, the sanctuary fills up fast. Families (especially large groups) are strongly encouraged to arrive early for seats if they plan to sit together.

For more information on the Candlelight Memorial Service, please call Tanya Williams at 910-276-7176.