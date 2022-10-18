HAMLET — Getting accepted into the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University was a dream come true for Monasia Kearns.

The 2020 Richmond Senior High School graduate enrolled at NC A&T, with the intent to major in pre-med biology. After attending one semester at NC A&T, Kearns plans changed. The Ellerbe native withdrew from the university and moved back home.

“It just wasn’t a great fit for me. I decided to move back home to help my mother, save money, and to also move back to what I knew, which meant going to Richmond Community College,” Kearns said.

In May, Kearns graduated from RichmondCC with an Associate in Science. Attending RichmondCC felt like home to Kearns, because she had been a dual enrollment student during her junior year in high school.

“Being that I started my college experience early, I was able to acquire many credits by taking advantage of the dual enrollment program,” Kearns said.

Kearns has always had a great desire to be in the healthcare field. In school, she enjoyed taking science and math classes.

“English and history classes weren’t always my strong suit, which showed me my passion was science,” Kearns said.

Kearns will continue to attend RichmondCC until it’s time for her to transfer to Fayetteville Technical Community College to take up mortuary studies. She is currently taking Intro to Accounting, Business Law, and Intro to Business.

“While in the process of making this transition, I have consulted with many staff members and academic advisors at RichmondCC. They have helped me in several ways that have had a great influence on my

life, starting with advising, financing, and mentoring, which has contributed to a healthy academic career for me,” Kearns said.

Kearns currently works at First Health Moore Regional-Richmond in the registration services. She is a patient’s first point of contact. She greets the patients, determines what their needs are, collects their personal and medical information, and helps the patients fill out important documents.

“I have faced practical challenges as far as being a full-time student and a full-time employee, but I give glory to God for my job being lenient and being able to work around my school schedule and accommodating me,” Kearns said.

Kearns is a hands-on learner, so it was a challenge for her when some of her classes were offered online.

“I don’t always prefer to do things online; however, I appreciate the fact that RichmondCC provides online classes for its students. As I am maturing, I’ve learned that sometimes you have to do what you have to do to make things work, and it may not be what you like,” Kearns said.

While attending RichmondCC, Kearns was able to receive financial aid to help her afford college. She also has received the Working Student scholarship to help her pay for some of the additional classes that she is currently taking.

“RichmondCC is a great place to be a part of. There are many different pathways that are suitable and comfortable for many different individuals. RichmondCC has had a huge impact on my life,” She said.

Kearns is extremely grateful for everyone who has supported her ideas, dreams, and goals. She encourages anyone to apply to RichmondCC to earn their degree.

RichmondCC is adding more classes to the fall schedule starting Oct. 17. Come to the Hamlet or Scotland County Campus to meet with a college advisor and schedule your classes or call Student Services at (910) 410-1700. Applications are free and can be completed online at www.richmondcc.edu/admissions.