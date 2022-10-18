ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Hospice will be holding it’s second annual Candy Cavalcade (Trunk or Treat) on October 27th from 3pm-7:30pm at 1119 N US Hwy 1 in Rockingham.

“The event is a way for us to give back to our community who has been and continues to be so supportive of us,” says Julie Woody, Director of Public Relations.

Guests will have the opportunity to take pictures with characters while trick-or-treating at this free event.

“This year we will be promoting next year’s Dancing with the Stars Spooktacular fundraiser with a bride from Realms Beyond along with her personal assistants and some not so witchy witches,” she stated.

There will be more than 25 participants with decorated trunks giving out candies and Halloween treats to the children; some confirmed participants include Richmond County Hospice staff members, Platinum Realty, NC Forest Service, Sav & Nic Event Planning, Danielle Garth, Brandie-Nicole Hamilton with The Esthetics Lab-Wax Studio, Cleve Baxley, Glamour and Grace Salon and Spa, Alana McRae, Xtreme Rentals, 1st Baptist Church Rockingham Youth, Dunn’s Auto Sales, and Carolina Hearts Homecare.

If you would like to sponsor the event contact Julie at (910) 997-4464.