HAMLET — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged four suspects following a two-month investigation into a residence on Beeler Avenue following complaints of illegal activity.

The Community Impact Team, assisted by the Rockingham Police Department Vice/Narcotics Unit and the Hamlet Police Department, located and seized two firearms, one which had been reported stolen to the RPD, and items used to package illegal narcotics, marijuana, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

Elijah Jacob Stanford, 23, of Hamlet was arrested and charged with 4 counts of PWISD Sch. II controlled substance, 5 counts of sell Sch. II controlled substance, 5 counts of deliver Sch. II controlled substance, felony possession of Sch. II controlled substance and maintain a dwelling for controlled substance. Stanford was processed under a $150,000 secure bond.

Chad Michael McKenna, 39, of Hamlet was arrested and charged with felony possession of Sch. II controlled substance, possession of Sch. IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm. McKenna was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secure bond.

Shelby Jacobs Grooms, 68, of Hamlet was arrested and charged with 2 counts of possession of Sch. II controlled substance, 1 count each of possession of Sch. IV controlled substance, maintain a dwelling for controlled substance, simple possession of Sch. VI, simple possession of Sch. II and possession of drug paraphernalia. Grooms was processed under a $1,000 secure bond.

Christina Danielle McKenna, 44, of Hamlet was arrested and charged with possession of Sch. II controlled substance and possession of Sch. III controlled substance. McKenna was processed under a $1,000 secure bond.