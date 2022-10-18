WADESBORO — Kason Bennett Rogers, the son of Jason Rogers and Kristi Helms, was born on August 14, 2022. After a perfectly healthy pregnancy, Kason came into the world at only 18 weeks, sadly too early to survive.

“The subject of miscarried or stillborn babies is often not talked about. Through our heartache, Jason and I instantly knew we wanted to share our story and for Kason’s tiny life to be honored in a big way,” said Kristi Helms.

“As much as we grieved the loss of our son, Kason’s big sister Aubree was heartbroken,” Helms continued. “He was her literal dream come true! Before leaving the hospital after Kason’s birth, we were given a copy of the book, ‘We Were Gonna Have a Baby, But We Had an Angel Instead.’”

Reading has been proven to help a child become more creative and grow their young minds. However, as the their family got home and began reading, they quickly realized that a simple story could do much more. For them, it helped explain some pretty hard-to-answer questions and helped a child as she grieved the loss of her baby brother.

All children deserve access to books that help them understand the world around them, give them hope, and inspire them to dream.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality, age-appropriate books to children from birth until age five, no matter their family’s income. Dolly’s vision was to create a lifelong love of reading, prepare children for school, and inspire children to dream.

The Anson County Partnership for Children and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library are working together to get books into the hands of Anson County’s youngest children. The Partnership aims to provide membership in the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for all children in Anson County ages birth to five years – and you can help!

Each $25 raised will fund one child’s registration for one year. That child will then receive an age-appropriate book each month and encouragement for their family to read together.

“Although Kason never got the chance to live out his story, it would mean the world to our family to give the children of Anson County the opportunity to learn and grow as they live their own stories. Please help us honor his memory by Sponsoring A Child For Kason,” said Kristi Helms.

For more information about Sponsor A Child for Kason, contact the Partnership at 704-694-4036.