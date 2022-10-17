About 60 players from 21 graduating classes at Anson High School came out to showcase their talent in orange and blue one more time. Ultimately, the class of 2011-15 defeated the class of 2016-2021 in the championship game with a score of 71-66. Taking home the MVP award was Danny Bailey, class of 2012. Those who helped make this event possible included Anson County Schools, Harvest Ministries, Sandhills Voter Initiative and New Rural Project. For more information about the Sandhills Voter Initiative, find them on Facebook or reach out at [email protected]