“I would encourage parent and student surveys,” said Kelly Sheppard. “I would openly listen to concerns and public comments and be open-minded.” She

“I can be reached,” Brody said, adding that he does his best to attend council meetings and community events across Anson County whenever possible.

Mark Brody said it was important to him that his phone number was published on the General Assembly website so individuals can always reach him.

Jason Mullis said that community forums are opportunities for open debate and that social media can be utilized effectively to receive input and feedback.

“I want to know what’s in your heart,” Jamie Caudle said. “What you really think will be the best for Anson County and then I can make a decision if I agree with that, and if I don’t agree with that, we can discuss and come to a mutual agreement that is best for the county.” As a farmer, Caudle said he’s already in a position where he interacts with the community every day.

“I will get back with you, and I will tell you exactly what’s going on,” Tucker said.

Bryan Tucker said he’s been attending town meetings in Lilesville and that he would like to utilize social media to hear the concerns of citizens.

“She loves seeing Anson County thrive and grow and she wants to see that continue,” stated Rodney Reid on behalf of Priscilla Little who was unable to attend the “Politics After Dark” forum.

WADESBORO — Young Professionals Anson hosted a candidate forum entitled “Politics After Dark” on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Lockhart-Taylor Center of the South Piedmont Community College.

Candidates who will be appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot had an opportunity to meet with community members and answer a few questions from moderator Caty Edwards.

Under the caption of each candidate is answer to this question — “As an elected official, how would you work to involve citizens in your decision making in order to best represent them?”

The candidates present were as follows:

Mark Brody (R) — incumbent running for House of Representatives District 055

Bryan Tucker (unaffiliated) — running for Anson County Board of Commissioners District 02

Jamie Caudle (unaffiliated) — running for Anson County Board of Commissioners District 04

Jason Mullis (R) — running for Anson County Board of Commissioners District 04

Kelly Sheppard — running for Anson County Board of Education as a write-in candidate

Each candidate had 5 minutes to introduce themselves. The following is a summary of their statements.

• Brody

Mark Brody, who is running for his sixth term in the General Assembly, said he’s learned about the priorities of Anson County through attending commissioner and municipality meetings for years.

“I can’t vote here, so I can’t tell you what to do,” he said. “When Anson County and some of the communities set their priorities and said this is what we want to do — that is where I go after.”

He said that the commissioner race is critical this year and looked forward to hearing from the candidates.

• Priscilla Little (D) — running for Anson County Board of Commissioners District 02

Little was unable to attend in person, so her campaign chairman, Rodney Reid, spoke on her behalf.

“I firmly believe that our faith and our families uniting together will help build a better community,” Reid read from a prepared statement by his friend, Priscilla Little.

He said that Little, a veteran who has been giving back to her community for over 30 years, would focus on supporting teachers and making sure they have to supplies to build a better community.

“It will take reaching out a hand across the aisle and where we may not want to to make a difference,” Reid stated. “She loves seeing Anson County thrive and grow and she wants to see that continue.”

• Tucker

Bryan Tucker, a business owner of 22 years, said he’s excited that his children are planning on moving back to Anson County.

“I know what it takes to balance a budget. I know what it takes to get deals done,” Tucker said.

Tucker said that Anson will be facing sewer and water issues that should have been handled “a long time ago.”

“Some of these things that we have put on the backburner — my children and grandchildren are going to have to pay for it,” Tucker said, adding that there’s opportunity for growth with the industrial hub that is the bypass to Rockingham.

Tucker concluded by sharing an anecdote from his time as a coach for Field of Dreams of the Anson Athletic Youth Association, where he learned to never give up on others.

“I will be the one that works to make our county better,” Tucker said. “That’s my goal.”

• Caudle

Jamie Caudle has worked as a farmer his entire life in Anson.

“I’ve got a business here and we don’t plan on going anywhere,” Caudle said. “That’s why I’m invested in this county and want to make it the best we can.”

He said that he’s strived to project a positive image of Anson County his entire life, even when he started serving as a volunteer fireman at the age of 14 at the Peachland Fire Department, where he continues to serve as volunteer fire chief.

“I dream big in everything that I do,” Caudle said, adding that he wants to bring a younger perspective to the board of commissioners. “As a county commissioner, there’s no exception there.”

Caudle concluded by stating that he wants to invest in schools to produce the leaders of the future of Anson.

• Mullis

Jason Mullis has lived in Anson County for 23 years, where he’s worked as a poultry farmer and interacts daily with local and state government. He’s also served as town director for Ansonville and on the Peachland Town Council.

“We need housing for people to come to work to bring businesses in the area,” Mullis said. “We have so much tax dollars that leave the county each day. It’s sad.”

Mullis said that young people need more things to do in the county, and that over the last 10 years, Anson County has lost about 20% of its population.

“I know what I’m doing and I’m doing it for the citizens of Anson County,” Mullis concluded.

• Sheppard

Kelly Sheppard said she has fallen in love with the children in Anson County as a volunteer for Field of Dreams and as a PTO president. It compelled her to run for school board.

“I believe our kids deserve more,” she said. “I dream of an Anson County school system where the people of Stanly and East Union pull their kids out of their school district and come to ours.”

Sheppard said she’s discouraged by the proficiency rate in the Anson schools and doesn’t want the community to feel like neighboring counties can provide a better tomorrow.

She said that teachers are each schools’ heartbeat and they need to feel that they can be listened to and valued by board members. Sheppard said she would focus on preventing teacher burnout and providing a competitive pay.

Question (Edwards) — What is your vision for the future of Anson County?

• Sheppard

“We need strong school system to get new companies in Anson Counties, to graduate strong students to work in industries that are coming in,” Sheppard said.

She added that her vision would be a school system where graduating students are proficient in reading and math and are adequately prepared in a trade or for higher education.

• Mullis

“My vision for Anson county…is giving the kids that are here now a future in Anson County,” Mullis said, emphasizing that he wants to keep tax money within the county.

• Caudle

“We have one of the highest tax rates right here. Industry is going to help take that burden off of the taxpayers,” Caudle said.

He added that a commissioner needs to think about the long-term effects of their actions.

• Tucker

“My vision for Anson County is to be proactive and not reactive,” Tucker said.

He said he hears all the time that Anson is a tier one poverty county and that a goal of his is too eliminate that distinction.

“This is not going to be a sprint — it’s going to be a marathon,” he said.

• Brody

“My vision for Anson County is to see that it accomplishes its vision,” Brody said.

Brody said he’s fully aware that the water and sewer system needs to be addressed, but was proud that the most recent budget brought $5 million to address that issue.

Question (Edwards) — What do you feel like is the primary concern that you have that you would like to focus on if you are elected?

• Sheppard

“I believe that we need more pressure on these schools that continue to not meet growth level,” Sheppard said.

In Anson County, there are six out of nine schools that are considered low-performing across multiple years, Sheppard said, citing information from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

• Mullis

Mullis said that people need a reason to stay in Anson County and there are few places for people to go after work.

“We don’t have a workforce in this county,” Mullis said.

• Caudle

Caudle said that anyone looking to relocate to the area would be concerned about the school system, stating that a teacher “is the second most influential person in a child’s life.”

“I feel like we’ve made some terrible decisions as a county in the past regarding [water and sewer] and we need to start addressing them now,” Caudle said.

• Tucker

Tucker said there’s few jobs in the area that offers hourly salaries between $25 and $45 and that those jobs are available in Union, Stanly and Moore County.

“The main concern of the citizens in Anson County are jobs,” Tucker said, adding that he knows of an individual that drives to the far side of Fort Mill everyday for work.

• Brody

Brody said it took many years to do it, but a few years ago, he brought an $8 million dollar grant to Anson County to build a spec building to attract potential businesses.

“Only about two dozen counties in this state had the ability to [receive that grant],” Brody said. “And now Anson County can do it.”

Edwards also provided some details about an upcoming referendum on the ballot that will permit the sale of mixed beverages in hotels, restaurants, private clubs, community theatres and convention centers.

Anson Young Professionals is advocating for it to be passed.

“If we can pass this referendum, that makes Anson County a desirable locations for restaurants… that would consider us a home for future expansion,” Edwards said. “If we’re able to bring more of those restaurants and businesses to us, that means we’ll have more opportunities to keep our money local and keep our sales tax here.”

Edwards said that increasing the tax base will help improve local police forces, fire and emergency services, education and infrastructure.

“It isn’t about alcohol,” Edwards said. “It’s about positioning Anson County to be able to grow and expand,” adding that Wadesboro has had similar legislation since 2001 and no major issues have stemmed from it.

The Anson Record will publish a questionnaire from all local candidates that will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8 prior to Election Day. For more information, visit the Anson County Board of Elections website.

