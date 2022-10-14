Return of major racing series a goal

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Speedway will be repaved as part of an effort to bring a large racing series to the area.

Justin Jones, vice president of operations at The Rock Speedway & Entertainment Complex, said that the cost of the repaving will be just south of $3.5 million.

“Our goal is to lure NASCAR and other large racing series back to Rockingham and bring the track back to what it was in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s,” Jones said.

The completion date for the repaving is Dec. 1 , although poor weather could delay the project until early spring. The track will need to be milled down about 2 inches prior to the repaving.

Jones said bringing a major NASCAR or ARCA race to the Rock has been a goal of his since he assumed his position two years ago. While nothing has gone past initial conversations, Jones said the repaving will go a long way toward that goal.

“If we get the opportunity, whatever that opportunity may be, we’ll take it and run,” Jones said.

Other improvements include increased lighting at the Rock and Little Rock, plus an addition of 5,000 seats at Little Rock. Elevators will also be added to the central building.

A NASCAR event was last held at the Speedway in 2013 for a Camping Work Truck Series race. In May of 2021, the Speedway received $10 million for renovations as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Tickets are currently on sale for Rockingham’s Speedway Christmas, which will be a three-mile, drive-thru event of twinkling and flashing lights with over 300 displays. It will start on Dec. 1 and run throughout the month.

“It will be impressive to say the least,” Jones said about the Christmas event.

