HAMLET — The Cole Auditorium and presenting sponsor Richmond County Tourism Development Authority will kick off the 2022-23 Performing Arts Series with an explosion of art, music, theater, singing and dancing on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m. with Artrageous.

Artrageous is a troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers paying tribute to a variety of art forms, icons and musical genres through a uniquely entertaining show culminating in a gallery of finished paintings.

“As people who live and breathe the arts, creativity, community and inspiration, they created Artrageous to pay tribute to their roots and share their passion with the world. It’s a show that focuses on all the things they believe in and everything that got them to this place,” said a spokesperson for the troupe.

Imagine witnessing the creativity of an artist painting a masterpiece before your eyes in mere moments. Combined with captivating vocals, intricate choreography and exciting music, Artrageous takes the audience on a visual journey and a high energy ride of inspiration, creativity, and engagement.

“A signature of the Artrageous Troupe is interaction and engagement, so be prepared to be a part of the show,” said Cole Auditorium Director Joey Bennett.

As patrons enter the auditorium for the show, costumed Artrageous troupe members will encourage people to choose a souvenir finger light ring that will be used to create a light show. For the brave audience members, they are invited to join the troupe on stage for special numbers in the show.

“There is something for everyone, whether you are a performer at heart or just want to be thoroughly entertained,” Bennett said.

A signature of the Artrageous performance happens at the end of the show. Audience members are invited to bring up one of their favorite T-shirts, hats or pair of shoes (or whatever, be creative!), and step into the free Artrageous Splatter Station where one of the artists will turn the gear into a custom art piece.

The audience will also be able to walk through the gallery of artworks created during the presentation and meet the troupe. Photos are welcomed.

Season tickets are still available for the 2022-2023 Performing Arts Series. Tickets can be purchased at the Cole Box Office during normal business hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.richmondcc.edu/showtickets. For more information, call the Cole Auditorium at (910) 410-1691.