Walking for a cure

October 10, 2022

The Richmond County Cancer Care Treasure Shop hosted a "Walk For a Cure" fundraiser for breast cancer on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Heather Guinn

The Richmond County Cancer Care Treasure Shop hosted a "Walk For a Cure" fundraiser for breast cancer on Saturday.