Home News Fall fun at Hoptoberfest News Fall fun at Hoptoberfest October 10, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Hoptoberfest, the premier wings and craft beer fest of the Sandhills, arrived to Rockingham on Saturday. Hayley White | Daily Journal ❮ ❯ Hoptoberfest, the premier wings and craft beer fest of the Sandhills, arrived to Rockingham on Saturday. View Comments Rockingham broken clouds enter location 12.3 ° C 14.3 ° 10.6 ° 80 % 1.8kmh 65 % Tue 17 ° Wed 22 ° Thu 21 ° Fri 19 ° Sat 14 °