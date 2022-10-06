HAMLET — The Richmond County Board of Education tabled an increase in a pay supplement for administrators and pre-K teachers until their November meeting.

The total cost of this increase would be $244,625. Without administration, the cost would be $121,710. The funds would come out of the board’s general fund balance.

“It’s not sustainable,” said Chairman Wiley Mabe, adding that this is a re-occurring expense and a discussion with County Manager Bryan Land and Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeff Smart is needed before finalizing a decision.

Board member Cory Satterfield agreed, stating that they should avoid taking these funds out of their fund balance until further discussions with county leaders. He floated the idea of approving the increase for pre-K teachers and waiting until next year to approve for central office staff.

“We have a teacher shortage,” said board member Daryl Mason. “I think the more money you can put into the teachers supplement pot, the more we’re going to attract much needed teachers and get these full-time substitutes out of our classrooms.”

Interim Superintendent Dennis Quick noted that teachers have already received a pay increase from this years state budget.

Due to a 2021-23 state law, teachers, instructional support and principals will receive a step increase of 2.5% over those two years for the state education budget. Non-certified employees receive will receive either the 2.5% increase or the amount to get a minimum hourly wage of $13, depending on which is the higher value. In 2022-23, the minimum hourly wage bumps up to $15 for non-certified employees. For three consecutive years, there has been a 10% increase in the teacher supplement granted by the county commissioners.

Mason said he understood, but still wanted to pursue a way to raise the teacher supplement even higher.

Quick noted that without board action, the pay gap between administration, principals and teachers, will widen, and this increase would make them more competitive in the region.

Board member Ronald Tillman also stated a desire for a conversation with the Board of Commissioners before finalizing a decision.

“Of course, as school board, we want to make sure that we not just take care of certain populations of our system,” Tillman said. “I would like for us to have some conversations with the county commissioners to see where they are and if they would be willing to kind of help out. Going into our fund balance in a time when we could be going back into a recession, that kind of gives me a little heartburn.”

A few board members mentioned they want to avoid the possibility of some teachers being paid more than some assistant principals.

Satterfield said he’s “been down this road before,” and reiterated the unfairness if pre-K teachers and administrators don’t receive a raise.

“Those pre-K teachers are just as important… as a K-12 teacher,” Satterfield said.

The vote to table a decision until their November meeting was unanimously approved.

Nutrition supplement

The board approved an increase in the supplement for the assistant managers and managers in the child nutrition department.

For schools with an average daily membership under 300, a $1,000 and $1,400 increase was given for the assistant and manager position respectively.

For schools with over 750 students in daily attendance, assistant managers received an increase of $1,900 and managers received an increase of $2,300. Schools with ADM’s between 301-500 and 501-750 received corresponding increases between the previous figures.

“It shows that leadership is important, and for our workers who want to become leaders [it will inspire them] to be leaders,” said Satterfield.

These funds did not come from the general fund balance, but from the child nutrition budget.

Salary study approved

The board approved a comprehensive, salary study for non-certified positions and hired an LLC to perform the study.

On-site interviews with district leaders will be conducted, along with a salary analysis for cohort districts such as Anson, Scotland, Montgomery and Cumberland County.

From the study, there will be a 30-step recommendation for a salary scale for non-certified positions. The cost for this salary will not exceed $19,500.

Finance Director Tina Edmonds, in her final board meeting in her current position, said that a final report will not be expected until around Christmas.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.