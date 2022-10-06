This Weekend in Richmond

Saturday, Oct. 8

Hamlet Flea Market & Cruise In at Ideal Farms 9:00 pm- 4:00 pm

• Autumn Fest at Norton Farms 10:00 am- 3:00 pm

• Extension Open House at Sandhills AGInnovation Center 10:00 am- 2:00 pm

• Rockingham Fire Department: Fire Prevention Day in Tractor Supply parking lot 10:00 am

• MANCUP Dragbike Series at Rockingham Dragway

• NC E30 Oktoberfest 2022 at Rockingham Speedway

• Raffle at the Rock at Rockingham Dragway 3:00 pm

• Hoptoberfest at Rockingham Dragway 3:00 pm (VIP) 4:00 pm (General Admission)

• Fall Painting at Bisque Quick 6:00 pm

• Special Olympics Dance at VFW Post 4203- Rockingham 6:00 pm

• “The Ladybug Inn” at Richmond Community Theatre 7:30 pm

• Night of the Living Dead at Nerdy Collective 7 pm

• Sandhills Shag Club at Ameican Legion Hamlet 7 pm

• Hoptoberfest After Party featuring Justin Anderson at Double Vision

• Bowtie Karaoke at Hail Mary’s Tavern

Sunday, Oct. 9

• MANCUP Dragbike Series at Rockingham Dragway

• “The Ladybug Inn” at Richmond Community Theatre 3:00 pm

Monday, Oct. 10

• Shag Lessons with Sam & Lisa West at The Ballroom

• Margarita Mondays at Hudson Brothers Deli

Tuesday, Oct. 11

• Earl Dunn League at Striker’s Bowling Alley 7:30p

• Homemade Lasagna at Hudson Brothers Deli

Wednesday, Oct. 12

• Early Risers League at Striker’s Bowling Alley 1:30p

• Karaoke/ Open Mic at Hudson Brothers Deli

• 8 Ball Tournament at Double Vision

• Pottery Class at Bisque Quick

• Industry League at Striker’s Bowling Alley 7:30p

• Trivia Night at Axe to Grind 7p

Fire Safety month event

On Oct. 8 in the Lowe’s parking lot, there will be a community event to recognize the month as Fire Safety Month. There will be several vendors present and local fire departments will be in attendance. For more information, contact assistant store manager James McDougald at 910-536-0909.

Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser

The Treasure Shop will hold a Breast Cancer Awareness walk from the Treasure Shop store to Walmart on Saturday, Oct. 8. at 9:00 a.m. In honor of those who have and will fight, participants are encouraged to wear pink to show support. Call 910-817-9342 for more information.

“The Ladybug Inn” premieres this weekend

“The Ladybug Inn: Your Bathrobe’ll Be in the Mail Tuesday” will premiere at the Richmond Community Theatre this weekend.

“It’s a sweet, gentle comedy about coming of age,” said Theatre Director Merrie Dawkins. “This play shows us that even in uncertain circumstances, people can pull together. We as a county can do the same thing.”

It’s the first time that the Theatre will perform a play that is set in Richmond County.

The play, written by Katie Ashlyn Collins, follows Billie, played by Trish McGee, who struggles with taking over the family business.

“It’s a great play to open our season,” Dawkins said. Tickets can be purchased at www.richmondcommunitytheatre.org.

Charcuterie board event

The Ag Services Center will hold a Charcuterie on a Budget workshop in Rockingham on Oct. 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Charcuterie boards are beautiful, fun, and delicious! Nutrition and food safety are also important. This class will focus on all aspects.

Join us for a hands-on experience of tasting a variety of cheeses, meats, fruits, spreads, and an assortment of grain based accompaniments, as we discover our favorite charcuterie board pairings and learn to place them in a way that is visually appealing.

For more information, call Cheri Bennett at 910-997-8255. Registration deadline is Oct. 11