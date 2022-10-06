LAURINBURG — Scotland Memorial Foundation (SMF) will host its 29th Annual in-person Putting on the Ritz, A Gala of Giving, on November 5 at 6 p.m. under the big tent on the Scotland Memorial Hospital Campus.

Last year the virtual event raised almost $290,000 which supports community healthcare programs through the Scotland Health Care System including free mammograms, free health screenings, assistance with gas vouchers for patients, medical supplies for cancer and heart patients, and much more.

It was this community support that caught the eye of Compassionate Counseling Services, Inc., who has partnered with SMF as a Top-Hat sponsor for the event through a $25,000 donation.

“As part of our mission, we want to support partnerships that help members of our community,” said Terence Williams of Compassionate Counseling. “This opportunity helps us funnel our resources to have an even greater impact in Scotland County and the surrounding areas.”

Compassionate Counseling strives to be the premiere leader in providing individual and group support regarding behavioral health services since its inception in 2012. They specialize in substance abuse and mental health programs designed to encourage recovery, growth, and independence.

According to the owner, Tiffany Newton, Compassionate Counseling helps individuals and families achieve their potential in life which makes stronger communities.

“We are proud to serve as collaborators to fulfill the needs of our communities,” Newton added.

In addition to Compassionate Counseling, the medical staff of Scotland Health Care System also serves as a Top-Hat sponsor for the largest black-tie event in the area.

“I am so proud of our physician leaders who have once again joined together for this cause,” said Dr. Jennifer Isenhour, Chief of Medical Staff. “Our collective support of the Ritz reinforces our commitment to improving the health of our patients and communities.”

The Ritz boasts 500 guests who enjoy a silent and live auction, raffle, wine pull, live music from EnVision, dancing, and more.

To learn more about Compassionate Counseling call (910) 817-9927 and to become a sponsor or reserve tickets to the Ritz call 910-291-7551