ROCKINGHAM — The new IHOP will be opening on Oct. 25.

It’s located in the former Fatz Café near the Walmart off of East Broad Avenue.

An IHOP corporate guest relations staff member confirmed the opening date, but could provide no further details. On the building, a sign states that it will be open 24 hours a day, although that has not been confirmed.

Fatz Café ceased operations in the spring of 2020 during the pandemic.

