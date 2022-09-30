“I love what I do,” said Vickie Daniel, who has 39 years of experience in the clerk’s office. “I have a passion for what I do and I’m very qualified.”

“If you’re going to succeed in self-employment, you have to put the customer first,” said Michael Legrand, who is a veteran, licensed mortician and operates a lawnscaping business. “[As a commissioner], you have to put the citizens and their needs first.” Legrand said that he knows many people who want to move to Richmond County, but there isn’t a viable job available to them. “I want Richmond County to be an option for college graduates [and raise their families],” Legrand said.

“My career of teaching accounting, finance and economics has given me a great deal of insight into some of the financial situations that exist in the county,” said Abbie Covington. She added that her municipal experience and knowledge of budget creation and oversight would be beneficial in making Richmond County a more desirable location.

“This county has been able to do some really good things since 2018,” said Tavares Bostic about his four years of experience as a commissioner. “Despite anyone who may try to minimize or criticize, the county has worked well to try to bring this place, in some spaces, from the ashes.” Bostic cited his perfect attendance at every meeting as a commissioner and referenced a quote from Ross Perot for why he wanted to be involved in the political process - “Government should come from its people, not at its people.”

Jason Gainey said that as manager of the Richmond County Airport it was a goal of his to train young people in aviation skills. “It’s just giving back to the community, at no charge, but a lifetime of change for their future,” Gainey said. “The lifeblood of our community is right there graduating from high school, many of them moving away. Really what we want to see is them investing and planting and growing and rooting in our county. If I’m given the opportunity, that’s one of the things that we will see accomplished here.

“As a commissioner since 2018, I’m especially proud of the progress that we’ve made in our county,” said Dr. Rick Watkins. “438 new jobs, $45 million in grant funds, we’ve reduced the county debt by over $10 million dollars, we purchased a new 700 acre industrial park on the bypass that is currently under development, we have shell building number six underway right now as we speak, we’ve supported law enforcement and public safety [which] you see with the community impact team, we’ve raised teacher supplements by 30% over the last three years, we’ve updated our facilities at Richmond Community College, we do support. .. job ready skills at the high school, but especially at RCC.”

“I possess integrity, transparency and also the spirit of love,” said Linda Ross. “You can’t do anything without having passion and love for people.” She added that elected officials need to be able to follow up on their campaign promises.

ROCKINGHAM — Mt. Pisgah AME Zion Church hosted a forum for candidates running for the Richmond County Board of Commissioners and Clerk of Superior Court Tuesday evening.

Due to the length of the event and the number of speakers, highlighted below is each candidate’s response to two of the more substantive questions.

Under the caption of each commissioner candidate is a brief summery of their answer to this question — Why should somebody vote for you?

The candidates present were as follows:

• Tavares Bostic (D) – running for reelection to Board of Commissioners (incumbent)

• Abbie Covington (D) – running for Board of Commissioners

• Vickie Daniel (D) – running for reelection as Clerk of Superior Court (incumbent)

• Jason Gainey (R) – running for Board of Commissioners

• Michael Legrand (D) – running for Board of Commissioners

• Linda Ross (D) – running for Board of Commissioners

• Dr. Rick Watkins (R) – running for Board of Commissioners (incumbent)

Michael McRae served as moderator of the event.

Question (McRae) — If you are elected, what are your top three goals for your first or next term?

• Daniel

Daniel said that the e-court and Odyssey have become more prevalent and that soon individuals will be able to sit on their computer and access necessary court documents from a personal computer.

“I’ve been through every change you could go through at the clerk’s office,” Daniel said. “I embrace all of them.”

Daniel said that she will remain committed for community service and events, such as Toys for Tots,

• Legrand

Legrand said that he would like to see bridges built between law enforcement and the community, as well as repair the relationship between the commissioners and the municipalities.

“If we’re going to be effective in government and improving Richmond County, we have to make sure that everyone is on the same page and communicating with everybody,” Legrand said.

Legrand reiterated his support for Richmond County to join North Carolina’s Southeast, a public private economic development organization.

“We’re one of few counties that is not part of that,” he said. “That would help improve out standing with economic development.”

• Covington

Covington said that her primary objective and concern of running is to rectify the threat of bankruptcy of the cities and towns of Richmond County.

“They cannot do what they need to do to sustain the quality of life that existed before [the switch to an ad valorem tax distribution in April of 2020],” Covington said. “Each of these towns, Hamlet, Rockingham, Ellerbe, Dobbins Heights, were all forced to raise their taxes by .$10.”

Covington said that this decision shouldn’t have been made without notice from the county and six weeks into their budgeting process.

“The cavalier attitude that to raise our taxes by $.10 should mean nothing to our citizens is one of the reasons that we’re in this position,” Covington said.

Covington said that while 438 jobs have been created in Richmond County in the last four years, there are 18,700 people working in Richmond County.

“That’s an improvement, but it’s not a drop in the bucket because it doesn’t factor in the jobs that we lost,” Covington said. “Our population is shifting. The largest growing sector of our population is people 65 and above.”

• Bostic

Bostic said that since 2018, they’ve improved infrastructure, broadband and water access in Richmond County.

“So sure, 438 jobs may not be a big deal to most,” Bostic said. “When you think about what was going on prior to 2018…there was a lot we had to do as far as the infrastructure to make sure that we were an appropriate landing spot for particular industry,” Bostic said.

He referenced the importance of this month’s announcement of the GREAT grant, which will create high-speed internet access to 85,000 households and more than 2,400 business across 69 counties.

“Relationship-building is what I basically do for a living,” Bostic said, adding affects matter when it comes to cultivating health relationships.

Bostic concluded by stating that he would like for the community impact team, started by Sheriff Clemmons and continued by Sheriff Gulledge, to be expanded and have more people in the community be a part of it.

• Gainey

Gainey said that the acronym PATHH describes the vision that he sees for the future.

People (working with others no matter their affiliation or background), Atmosphere (creating a space where people are comfortable and can open up, Tax-relief and tax-base increase (inviting small businesses to our area and lowering tax burdens), Hope (giving children, particularly at DSS, a brighter future, and Health and Healing (creating opportunities to thrive).

“Developing an atmosphere between [the municipalities] and the county is a huge deal,” Gainey said. “Building trust is a start, a foundation of what we can build from.”

Gainey said the county’s biggest workforce opportunity is our graduating seniors.

“I would love to see, and I have an idea to see them, trained with trade schools when they graduate from high school,” Gainey said. “Currently, in our county, the trajectory is to prepare them for college and move away and bless another community.”

Gainey also credited the balloon festival in September that brought 8,000 people to the county as an opportunity to build relationships with one another and get outside.

He concluded with anecdote about a time at his church where they were able to provide for those who needed food. “I found that when you invest in people, the payback is inevitable and the return is great,” Gainey said.

• Watkins

Watkins said that he would like to continue the board’s current long-term strategic plan of economic development, infrastructure and education.

“That needs to be our priority moving forward,” Watkins said. “That’s how we need to have a basis for how we spend dollars and use dollars in the county. It also addresses a lot of issues that we want to address.”

Watkins also said that the prior to the passing of Sheriff Clemmons, the board was able to work on a number of recommendations, such as staffing shortages, and resolve them.

“Public safety is critical for everyone in Richmond County,” Watkins said, adding that their ability to solve issues has continued under the leadership of Sheriff Gulledge.

Finally, Watkins said that he has a plan to reduce taxes in the county.

“That will be one of my priorities in the next four years if you give me the opportunity,” he said.

• Ross

Ross said that she would like to address low-income housing, vouchers for the elderly and developing hands-on programs for children coming out of high school.

“I also want to look at block grants, money that is available where you can go into the community and revitalize,” Ross said.

She said that too many communities “look like their devastated by life itself.”

“We can do something about that,” Ross said. “Sometimes, we look out there, but we don’t look inside.”

Ross concluded by saying that unity is important, and that Richmond County can become the standard for other counties.

“It will take all of us to have the same mindset to do that,” Ross said.

Question (McRae) — What is your plan for the nothern part of our county? [Norman, Ellerbe, Hoffman]

• Ross

Ross said that it’s the role of a commissioner to defray the concerns of the elected officials in smaller towns and utilize their connections at the county-level to address the issues facing municipalities.

“They have facilities, they just need someone to be able to go in and do upgrades,” Ross said, specifically highlighting the “beautiful” recreation center in Hoffman that is a former school.

Ross added that in her experience, the mayors of these small towns have been warm and welcoming.

• Watkins

“The county wants to work with all municipalities in the county to make sure that we all prosper and do well,” Watkins said.

He said that during his time on the board, the commissioners have been sensitive to the concerns of the municipalities. He also referenced the recent water and sewer grant of $3.2M for Ellerbe that replaced their waterline and alleviated a major debt facing the town.

Watkins also said that it’s important that traditions, such as NormanFest and the Coltrane Festival, are important to maintain and support.

• Gainey

Gainey imagined his role as a commissioner as taking into the considerations of the present elected officials.

“I think it would be naïve of me to cast my vision on those areas,” Gainey said. “They already have elected officials that have a set vision for what they want to achieve.”

He said he would pursue grant opportunities to “undergird” areas such as Ellerbe and Hoffman.

• Bostic

Bostic said the GREAT grant will create stronger connections throughout the county.

“Broadband is jobs, broadband is connection, it’s our opportunity to entice business to go straight to the northern end of the county,” Bostic said. “It will allow their ability to connect with all people in the county.”

Bostic said the grant is a “home run” for all of Richmond County, with an emphasis for those in the northern part of the county.

“There was a question at one of the other forums about our ability as a board to connect with all of the people in the county,” Bostic said. “Now, there, we have it.”

• Covington

“The sales tax issue did more to raise the communication level between [all of the municipalities] than anything has ever done,” Covington said.

Covington said the municipalities were forced to come together to find mutual solutions, and as a result, their communication is “great.”

She cited water bills in excess of $100 in Ellerbe (prior to the $3.2M grant) and the financial instability of Hoffman as critical issues facing small towns.

“Just as much as I’m a citizen of Hamlet, I’m a citizen of Richmond County,” Covington said, criticizing when the county makes a decision that competes with the welfare of a municipality.

• Legrand

“If you think small, you get small results,” Legrand said in reference to the Toyota battery plant in Liberty in an area similar to Hoffman. “If you think big, you get big results.”

He added that when thinking about economic expansion, it’s important to put Richmond County in a position to attract a major industry.

